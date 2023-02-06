Turkey and Syria earthquake: Turkey located on major fault line, frequently jolted by seismic activity

Syrian rescue teams search for victims and survivors in the city of Hama following a deadly earthquake on February 6, 2023. LOUAI BESHARA / AFP

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria early on February 6, causing hundreds of buildings to collapse and killing over 2,300 people. The epicentre was near Gaziantep, a city near Turkey's northern Syrian border. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), this was followed by 25 aftershocks, six of which had magnitudes of 5 or higher.

Between 1900 and 2012, Turkey experienced 93 major earthquakes with a magnitude equal to or greater than 5, resulting in building destruction and death of 80,574 people.

What causes Turkey's geographical instability?

According to a report by Kaye M. Shedlock and Louis C. Pakiser, certain regions of the world are more prone to earthquakes based on tectonic plate activity.

Since Turkey is located on a geologically active landscape, major earthquakes occur frequently. Turkey's high earthquake risk is due to its location at the intersection of three different tectonic plates.

The interaction of the Arabian, African, and Eurasian tectonic plates is the primary cause of earthquakes in this region. The Arabian and African plates are moving north, while the Eurasian plate is relatively stable. As a result, much of the country has been pushed westward, away from the point where the Arabian and Eurasian plates collide. This results in the Anatolian block, a wedge-shaped continental crust.

The Anatolian Plate appears to be rotating anticlockwise as it is pushed west by the Arabian Plate and is prevented from moving north by the Eurasian Plate. Earthquakes are caused by plate collisions, according to a report. Earthquakes happen along fault lines, which are fractures between rock blocks that allow them to move relative to one another.

The Anatolian plate has three major fault zones: the North Anatolian Fault Zone (NAFZ), the East Anatolian Fault Zone (EAFZ), and the South Eastern Anatolian Thrust Zone (SAT).

According to the USGS website, only three earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater occurred within 250 kilometres of the February 6 earthquake. According to reports, all of these earthquakes occurred along or near the East Anatolia fault.