    Turkey and Syria earthquake: Turkey located on major fault line, frequently jolted by seismic activity

    Turkey's high earthquake risk is due to its location at the intersection of three different tectonic plates

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2023 / 10:06 PM IST
    Syrian rescue teams search for victims and survivors in the city of Hama following a deadly earthquake on February 6, 2023. LOUAI BESHARA / AFP

    A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria early on February 6, causing hundreds of buildings to collapse and killing over 2,300 people. The epicentre was near Gaziantep, a city near Turkey's northern Syrian border. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), this was followed by 25 aftershocks, six of which had magnitudes of 5 or higher.

    Between 1900 and 2012, Turkey experienced 93 major earthquakes with a magnitude equal to or greater than 5, resulting in building destruction and death of 80,574 people.

    What causes Turkey's geographical instability?

    According to a report by Kaye M. Shedlock and Louis C. Pakiser, certain regions of the world are more prone to earthquakes based on tectonic plate activity.