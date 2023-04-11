 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tupperware, in dire straits, seeks financing to stay afloat

Associated Press
Apr 11, 2023 / 08:19 PM IST

Tupperware Brands, which experienced a resurgence during the pandemic, is now pursuing investors to keep it afloat and is in danger of being delisted by the New York Stock Exchange.

Tupperware was created by Earl Tupper in 1946.

Shares of Tupperware Brands Corp. tumbled nearly 50% on Monday after the company said late last week that it had engaged financial advisers to help it secure financing and "remediate its doubts regarding its ability to continue as a going concern".

Sales and profits have steadily fallen the past couple of years after the pandemic breathed new life into the Orlando, Florida-based maker of food storage containers. Early in March, Tupperware posted a 24 cents-per-share loss for the fourth quarter, rattling investors who were expecting a profit of 22 cents per share.

Sales, which climbed during the pandemic as people stayed home and cooked for themselves, have tumbled from nearly $500 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to just over $300 million in its most recent fourth quarter.