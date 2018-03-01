App
Feb 23, 2018 10:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

TTSL raises stake in Tata Tele Maharashtra by 11.7%

In a separate filing, the company informed that NTT DoCoMo has tendered its entire shareholding in TTSL (the promoter of Tata Tele Maharashtra) to Tata Sons and its nominees on October 31, 2017.

Tata Teleservices Limited has raised its stake in Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited by 11.76 percent to 48.3 percent by acquiring the shares that Japanese giant NTT DoCoMo had surrendered on exit from the company.

In a regulatory filing, Tata Teleservices (TTSL) said that with the acquisition of 22.98 crore shares or 11.76 percent stake, it now held 94.41 crore shares or 48.3 percent stake.

"Consequently the shareholders agreement dated March 25, 2009 entered between DoCoMo, TTSL and Tata Sons (including all rights held by DoCoMo in Tata Teleservices Maharashtra) have terminated," it said.

Accordingly, it has been decided that DoCoMo would transfer its entire residual shareholding in Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) to Tata Teleservices Limited.

