    TTK Prestige invests Rs 20 crore in Ultrafresh, to hold 40.9% voting rights in company

    TTK Prestige noted that further investments would be made in Ultrafresh in due course "to increase its stake up to 51 percent", as and when the funds would be required by the company.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 07, 2022 / 10:09 PM IST
    Kitchen appliances maker TTK Prestige on February 7 announced a strategic investment of Rs 20 crore in Ultafresh Modular Solutions, and will own up to 40.9 percent voting rights in the modular services company.

    "TTK Prestige Limited has invested a sum of Rs 20.01 Crores in the equity shares of the company through primary and secondary acquisitions," it said in a regulatory filing.

    The investment has been made in fully and partly paid-up equity shares, the appliances maker added.

    "With the transfer/allotment of the said shares, the company will hold

    40.9 percent of the voting rights in Ultrafresh," it stated.

    TTK Prestige also noted that further investments would be made in Ultrafresh in due course "to increase its stake up to 51 percent", as and when the funds would be required by the company.

    The additional investments will be based on the progress of the business plan, it said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #business news #investments #mergers & acquisitions #TTK Prestige #Ultrafresh Modular Solutions
    first published: Feb 7, 2022 10:09 pm
