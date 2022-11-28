 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

TSSC partners with SBI Card for placement-linked skill development courses for women

PTI
Nov 28, 2022 / 04:38 PM IST

Under this partnership, Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) has launched a telecom centre of excellence (CoE) at the Government College for Girls Gurugram under a CSR initiative for women empowerment.

Telecom sector skill training provider TSSC on Monday said it has partnered with SBI Cards and Payment Services for placement-linked skill development courses to train 763 women over the next two years.

Under this partnership, Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) has launched a telecom centre of excellence (CoE) at the Government College for Girls Gurugram under a CSR initiative for women empowerment.

The centre is set to provide National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) and National Curriculum Framework (NCF) aligned short-term courses in telecom service job roles.

The project will cater to 763 candidates over the span of two years beginning from September this year, the statement said.

"The CSR project under this collaboration will be a pertinent boost in skilling the female youth and help them inculcate the spirit of self-reliance to explore new job roles. This crucial partnership with SBI Cards for CSR is yet another step forward to drive equality of opportunity for women and empower them," TSSC CEO Arvind Bali said.

The CSR project was envisioned under TSSC's Livelihood Enhancement and Promotion (LEAP) Programme which caters to basic and intermediate skill building for upcoming and legacy telecom courses.