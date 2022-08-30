English
    Truth Social android app not approved on Google Play Store - Axios

    Due to insufficient content moderation, the Android app for former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social has not yet been approved for distribution on Alphabet Inc.'s Google Play Store, according to Axios on Tuesday, citing a Google representative.

    Reuters
    August 30, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST
    Photo: Bloomberg

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social's android app has not yet been approved for distribution on Alphabet Inc's Google Play Store due to insufficient content moderation, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing a Google spokesperson.

    Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

     

    (This is a developing story,check this space for further updates)

     
    Reuters
    first published: Aug 30, 2022 06:55 pm
