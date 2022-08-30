Truth Social android app not approved on Google Play Store - Axios
Due to insufficient content moderation, the Android app for former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social has not yet been approved for distribution on Alphabet Inc.'s Google Play Store, according to Axios on Tuesday, citing a Google representative.
Reuters
August 30, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST
Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(This is a developing story,check this space for further updates)
