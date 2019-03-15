App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 09:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Trust between govt, business community eroded: Manmohan Singh

Singh noted that no change is permanent and the country has remained alive to the need for change and has progressed and prospered whenever "we have recognised and promoted change".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Friday said the trust between the government and the business community has been eroded as they have been made to feel the wrath of coercive agencies.

Addressing the 'Hindu BusinessLine Changemaker Awards' function here, he said this "hostile" atmosphere will not just sap the confidence of Indian businessmen but will also create doubts in the minds of foreign governments and businessmen.

"Of late, many negative perceptions have been manufactured about business leaders. The business community, big and small, has been made to feel the wrath of coercive agencies. A hostile narrative has been built; this will sap not only the confidence of our own business leaders it will also create doubts in the mind of foreign governments and business leaders.

"Honest businessman and genuine entrepreneur must never be allowed to feel harassed by the petty revenue officials. Unfortunately, trust between the government and the business stands eroded," the senior Congress leader said.

related news

Singh noted that no change is permanent and the country has remained alive to the need for change and has progressed and prospered whenever "we have recognised and promoted change".

"Societies grow and progress when creativity is encouraged to challenge the status quo," he said.

The former prime minister also talked about the economic reforms that he ushered in 1991, saying "our nation faced a difficult choice then". He, however, noted that even though much had been achieved before 1991 in this land of poverty and deprivation, "but still much more had to be done -- and, done differently".

"We are a young nation but an old society. This old society reflects the strength of our ancient civilization and its traditions. Since ancient days we experienced a collective strength and confidence when we remained alive to the need for change; we progressed and prospered whenever we could recognise and promote change, and we moved forward when the society and the administration facilitated the work of the potential change-makers," he said.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 09:12 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Manmohan Singh

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Rajnath Singh Says PM Modi Will Again Contest From Varanasi, He Will S ...

BJP Attacks Congress for Dynastic Politics in Centre, But Leaders in S ...

Manmohan Singh Says ‘Hostile’ Atmosphere Sapping Confidence of Biz ...

Alia Bhatt's Dream Comes True With RRR, Shraddha is Replaced by Parine ...

Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories

Mayawati, Mulayam May a Share Stage After 2 Decades as SP-BSP Alliance ...

Farooq Abdullah Calls on People of J&K to Unite Against 'Divisive Agen ...

New Zealand Mosque Shooter a White Nationalist Who Hated Immigrants, S ...

‘Let's Get This Party Started’: Chilling Words of New Zealand Gunm ...

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes

Mumbai bridge collapse: Here's a look back of the Elphinstone Road sta ...

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

Poll code: Over 63,000 public hoardings, banner and posters removed in ...

Markets this week: IndusInd Bank top gainer, Tech Mahindra top loser

Wall Street edges higher at open on US-China trade hopes

Next technical level for rupee is 68.80/US dollar, says HDFC Bank

Sterlite Tech shares dive 10% as it faces selling pressure in China

In face of Pakistan's 'terror ban', Jaish-e-Mohammed mouthpiece al-Qal ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

New Zealand mosque shooting at Christchurch: Officials arrest 3; suspe ...

With Made in Heaven and Gully Boy, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar are a c ...

Sarnath Banerjee on subverting 'truth-manufacturing industries' with f ...

Formula One 2019: Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel's title rivalry, ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

Economists' warning signal: To regain India's data credibility, govt s ...

The irony of #BoycottChineseProducts appears to have been lost on Indi ...

Alia Bhatt launches Soni Razdan’s No Fathers in Kashmir trailer, rev ...

Nawazuddin Siddiqui remembers the time he went on a movie date with a ...

What makes birthday girl Alia Bhatt everybody’s favourite?

Photograph: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's name in the film came from a furnitu ...

Irrfan Khan photographed in Mumbai after recovering from a prolong ill ...

Kesari: Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar's banter is inescapable

Supreme Court lifts ban on S Sreesanth, asks BCCI to reconsider plea w ...

Deepika Padukone, Scarlett Johansson and others reveal how Hollywood, ...

Kalank: Sonakshi Sinha holds a world of emotions in this new poster of ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.