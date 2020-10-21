Trump’s June 22 executive order suspending new visas cost Fortune 500 companies $100 billion: Brookings report

US President Donald Trump’s June 22 executive order suspending H-1B and L-1 guest worker visas resulted in a loss of $100 billion for Fortune 500 companies, says a recent report.

Fortune 500 companies include tech firms Amazon, Apple, Alphabet (Google’s parent company), Microsoft, Cisco, Dell and Cognizant Technology Solutions, one of the top H-1B employers.

The order banned the entry of temporary guest workers holding visas such as H-1B, and L-1 till December 31, 2020. This barred close to 2 lakh foreign workers and their dependents from entering the country.

Indians are among the biggest beneficiaries of H-1B visas, accounting for about 70 percent of the 1.8 lakh visa issued/renewed in FY19. The visa ban announced on June 22 would have significant impact on them.

$100 billion impact

The working paper, entitled ‘An executive order worth $100 billion: The impact of an immigration ban’s announcement on Fortune 500 firms’ valuation’, by American research firm Brookings, said: “…the June 22 shock eroded the market valuation of the 471 companies in our sample by an estimated $100 billion.”

“Our results are particularly pronounced for firms that had maintained or increased their reliance on skilled immigrant workers over the prior years,” the report added.

Over the last three years, tech firms in the US have stepped up their H-1B reliance, overtaking Indian IT firms. For instance, the visa dependence of tech giants such as Google, Amazon and Facebook increased by 60 percent, on average, whereas the IT firms’ visa dependency came down as much as 60 percent for some firms.

In addition, Fortune 500 companies such as retailer Walmart and financial services firms JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America outsource their IT services to Indian companies, including TCS and Infosys.

Though these firms have stepped up their localisation and remote working has helped, the sudden ban will impact the companies’ ability to deliver in the long run.

During an earnings call in July, Milind Lakkad, EVP and Global Head, Human Resources, TCS, said: “The proclamation is unfortunate and unfair from our perspective.”

The ban, he said, has impacted TCS employees in the US, causing them stress and anxiety. “These associates help run major banks, retailers, manufacturing companies and telcos. Every day they are significantly contributing to the US economy,” he added.

IT stocks slipped after the visa ban was announced, with TCS, Infosys and Wipro ending in the red. The stocks surged when a US court blocked the Trump administration from implementing the ban later.

In the US, Fortune 500 companies were negatively impacted too and, based on the report, the value of this impact is $100 billion. This was arrived at based on the cumulative average abnormal stock returns (CAAR) for Fortune 500 firms in response to the policy announcement, the report said.

A cumulative abnormal return is the total of all abnormal returns. And is used to measure the effect of lawsuits, buyouts, and other events (entry ban here) have on stock prices.

The value H-1B workers create

The loss of $100 billion for the Fortune 500 companies, the report said, raises questions about the extent of value the skilled immigrant workers create in these companies. “While there may be such long-run adjustments that firms can make when access to skilled labor supply is abruptly constrained, we document that there is a significant short-run negative impact,” the report said.

This is what is reflected in the mounting lawsuits challenging these policy decisions. Between April and October the Trump administration has faced over half a dozen lawsuits challenging the travel ban. Tech giants Facebook and Microsoft joined the suit as well. A recent order blocked the Trump administration from banning the entry of foreign workers into the country.

As the report pointed out, these measures are resulting in increased offshoring (moving work to low-cost countries, including India), which is unlikely to benefit the US. Most IT firms reported increasing their offshore mix, which helped in improving margins.

Two new H-1B rules that aim to make it harder to qualify for the visa could further increase offshoring. Currently there are three lawsuits in the US challenging these regulations.