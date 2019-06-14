App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trumped! India may impose retaliatory tariffs on 29 US products

Retaliatory tariffs on US goods were deferred till June 16 as India was in the midst of General Elections.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The international trade war is all set to intensify as sources told CNBC-TV18 that India is set to impose its own retaliatory tariffs on 29 products against the US.

The Commerce Ministry is said to have advised the Department of Revenue to implement retaliatory tariffs on eight times.

Retaliatory tariffs on US goods were deferred till June 16 as India was in the midst of General Elections.

First Published on Jun 14, 2019 03:19 pm

tags #India #Retaliatory tariffs #US goods

