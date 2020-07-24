App
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 08:34 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Trump will sign executive orders on lowering drug prices today: White House

US President Donald Trump, who had previously urged lawmakers to rein in drug costs, will deliver remarks and sign the executive orders on July 24.

Reuters

United States President Donald Trump will sign executive orders on lowering drug prices on July 24, the White House said.

Trump, who had previously urged lawmakers to rein in drug costs, will deliver remarks and sign the executive orders at 3.00 pm EDT (1900 GMT) on July 24, according to the president's schedule issued by the White House on July 23.

(Please check back for more details)
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 08:30 am

