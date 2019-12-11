Trump will have final say on US-China trade deal: White House trade adviser

'Either way we're going to be in a great place ... The president loves them (the tariffs),' Navarro said in an interview with Fox Business Network.
US President Donald Trump will be the one to make the final decision on tariffs and the US-China trade deal, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on December 10.
"Either way we're going to be in a great place ... The president loves them (the tariffs)," Navarro said in an interview with Fox Business Network."If we get a great deal, we'll be in a good place as well. But it will be the president's decision. It will come soon," Navarro added.
First Published on Dec 11, 2019 05:40 pm