App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2018 10:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Trump warns of 'devastating' taxes on Canadian cars

They have been trying to reach a deal that would allow Canada to remain in a North American trade bloc with the US and Mexico

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump said Friday he does not want to hurt Canada's economy but also warned that if he imposes taxes on cars it would be "devastating" for the neighbouring country. "If I tax cars coming in from Canada, it would be devastating. But I don't want to do that," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

"I do use that as leverage in negotiating, where they don't want to give us some points. I say, that's ok, I'd rather tax your cars coming in, and I win a lot of points because of it." Trump spoke on route to Fargo, North Dakota, while Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland was meeting in Washington with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

They have been trying to reach a deal that would allow Canada to remain in a North American trade bloc with the US and Mexico.

After a two-hour meeting, Freeland told reporters that "you could say at this very intense point that we are really in a continuous negotiation."

related news

Freeland did not say whether the negotiations would continue later Friday or next week. Lighthizer plans to see European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström next week in Brussels.

Larry Kudlow, top economic adviser to Trump, told Fox Business Network on Friday morning that US access to Canada's protected dairy market is the single issue holding up the negotiations.

"I am just saying 'Let go.' Milk, dairy, drop the barriers, give our farmers a break," Kudlow said.

Last week, the US and Mexico reached a preliminary agreement to replace the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement. But those talks excluded Canada, the third NAFTA country.
First Published on Sep 8, 2018 10:18 am

tags #Business #Canada #Donald Trump #NAFTA #USA

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.