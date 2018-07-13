App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 02:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trump tweets ‘very nice note’ he received from Kim Jong Un

In the letter, the Korean leader hailed the ‘epochal progress’ that had been made between both countries following recent ongoing talks

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump praised North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying ‘great progress (is) being made,’ despite recent indications that both nations’ goals of a denuclearised Korean Peninsula may still be far away.

The letter, which Trump referred to as a ‘very nice note’ in a tweet, highlights Jong Un’s intention to honour the agreement signed between the two, exactly a month ago in Singapore. Jong Un said, “I extend my conviction that the epochal progress in promoting the DPRK-US relations will bring our next meeting forward.”

The letter was dated July 6, exactly a day before US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo closed talks with North Korea during an official visit to Pyongyang. The North Korean foreign ministry described the talks as ‘cancerous’ and accused Pompeo of using a ‘gangster-like’ approach while negotiating terms to denuclearise.

According to a report in ABC News, a planned meeting between the two nations, scheduled to have taken place on Thursday, has been postponed on North Korea’s request. The meeting was to discuss repatriation of the remains of US troops who died in the Korean War nearly 70 years ago, another term agreed upon during the June 12 summit.

Since the summit, Washington’s scepticism over Trump’s handling of North Korea has been growing. Recent satellite imagery showed that North Korea was still carrying out upgrades to the still-functional Yongbyon nuclear research facility; US intelligence agencies are doubtful on North Korea’s pledge to denuclearise.

Recently, after the NATO summit in Brussels, Trump said he was optimistic about both countries’ relationship as no nuclear and missile tests had taken place in the last nine months.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 02:16 pm

