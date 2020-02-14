App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 09:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Trump to meet India Inc top brass on February 25

A CEO's Round-table will be organised to facilitate a meeting between the US President and corporate honchos from the world's fifth-largest economy in the national capital.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump on his maiden trip to India will meet the country's top business leaders here on February 25, in a bid to push for deeper trade and business relations between the two nations, sources said on Friday.

A CEO's Round-table will be organised to facilitate a meeting between the US President and corporate honchos from the world's fifth-largest economy in the national capital. Senior bureaucrats are also expected to attend the meeting, besides top executives from American corporations.

Billionaires including Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Larsen and Toubro Chairman A M Naik and Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw are expected to attend the round-table meeting with Trump, one of the sources said adding that the US Embassy in New Delhi is coordinating the event while the list of attendees has been shared with the White House for clearance.

Close

The Confederation of Indian Industry and US-India business bodies have suggested the names of Indian executives for the Trump meeting, which are being reviewed currently, another source said.

related news

Microsoft Corp has announced that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella will also visit India later this month. While the company confirmed the visit of the top executive, it did not give details about his itinerary.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump is slated to travel to India on February 24 and 25.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 09:28 pm

tags #Business #Donald Trump #India #World News

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.