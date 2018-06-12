Trump-Kim summit in Singapore LIVE: This is a good prelude for peace, says North Korean leader

Meet Dr Yun-hyang Lee, Donald Trump's interpreter

The meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been in the talks for several months, and now with the two leaders finally meeting, it's only natural for the world to know what they discussed.

According to a number of reports, the normal set-up for a high-profile meeting such as this one is that both leaders would arrive with their own interpreters.

According to Will Ripley, CNN correspondent who has visited North Korea 19 times, the interpreter with President Trump is Dr Yun-hyang Lee, the division chief of interpreting services at the State Department.

The role of the interpreter is based massively on trust, and a Boston Globe report said 'interpreting for a president doesn't just mean repeating words in different languages; it also means reading the subtleties that both sides are expressing in their words and then accurately conveying those to the president.'

In Dr Yun-hyang Lee has her work cut out for her, primarily because of Trump's casual and informal way of addressing things. As a Time report said, "Korean is a language with strict rules regarding formality, especially in terms of how leaders are addressed, a challenge that is only compacted because of Trump's informal style of discourse and Kim's position as the "supreme leader" of a totalitarian country."