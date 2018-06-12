Trump-Kim summit in Singapore LIVE: This is a good prelude for peace, says North Korean leader

Live now
Jun 12, 2018 09:38 AM IST
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Meet Dr Yun-hyang Lee, Donald Trump's interpreter
Trump, Kim begin working lunch at summit
South Korean President says he 'hardly slept' in anticipation of Trump-Kim summit
Many in the world will think of this as a scene from a science fiction movie: Kim Jong Un
Body language experts try to decipher Trump and Kim
At a glance: Handshake, smiles and optimism at historic summit
I got a call saying Trump was proud of me: Dennis Rodman
Who's in the crucial meeting room?
Dollar rises, stocks inch up
Kim's paranoia over security: Leader ditches official plane, packs own toilet
US President Donald Trump optimistic after meeting
Will have excellent relationship with North Korea: US President Donald Trump
Only translators allowed inside core meet between Trump, Kim
Here's what South Korea has to say
Dollar at three-week high, but Asian stocks cautious as Trump and Kim meet
Oil steady as Trump, Kim launch summit in Singapore
Trump says will have 'terrific relationship' with North Korea
Trump, Kim share historic handshake
US offers 'unique' security guarantees to North Korea if it accepts complete denuclearisation
Two Indian-origin ministers in Singapore play key role in facilitating Trump-Kim summit
Trump-Kim meeting attracts 3,000 journalists
Meet Dr Yun-hyang Lee, Donald Trump's interpreter
The meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been in the talks for several months, and now with the two leaders finally meeting, it's only natural for the world to know what they discussed.
According to a number of reports, the normal set-up for a high-profile meeting such as this one is that both leaders would arrive with their own interpreters.
According to Will Ripley, CNN correspondent who has visited North Korea 19 times, the interpreter with President Trump is Dr Yun-hyang Lee, the division chief of interpreting services at the State Department.
The role of the interpreter is based massively on trust, and a Boston Globe report said 'interpreting for a president doesn't just mean repeating words in different languages; it also means reading the subtleties that both sides are expressing in their words and then accurately conveying those to the president.'
In Dr Yun-hyang Lee has her work cut out for her, primarily because of Trump's casual and informal way of addressing things. As a Time report said, "Korean is a language with strict rules regarding formality, especially in terms of how leaders are addressed, a challenge that is only compacted because of Trump's informal style of discourse and Kim's position as the "supreme leader" of a totalitarian country."
Trump, Kim begin working lunch at summit
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have started a working lunch meeting in Singapore.
A video feed provided by the host of the summit showed Trump, Kim and their aides walking into a room and taking their places at a long table. Salad courses were prepositioned on the table along with flower bouquets.
Trump took his spot in the middle of the table, and Kim opposite him. Trump was joined by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and a few other aides.
Independent journalists covering Trump's summit were not allowed in to witness the start of the lunch in Singapore.
US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during an expanded bilateral meeting at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa. With them are Senior North Korean Diplomat Ri Su Yong (top left) and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (top right). (Image courtesy: Reuters)
South Korean President says he 'hardly slept' in anticipation of Trump-Kim summit
South Korean President Moon Jae-in says he "hardly slept" in anticipation of the United States-North Korea summit in Singapore.
Moon and other officials watched the live broadcast of the summit before a South Korean Cabinet meeting in his presidential office Tuesday. Moon smiled and nodded as he watched President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un meet.
Moon has met Kim twice in recent months and helped arrange the US-North Korean summit. Moon said he "ardently aspires" for the success of the summit and hopes it brings complete denuclearization and peace to the Korean Peninsula.
Fighting in the Korean War ended with an armistice in July 1953. That armistice has yet to be replaced with a peace treaty, leaving the peninsula in a technical state of war.
Many in the world will think of this as a scene from a science fiction movie: Kim Jong Un
After some initial exchanges lasting around 40 minutes, Trump and Kim emerged, walking side-by-side through the colonnaded hotel before re-entering the meeting room, where they were joined by their most senior officials.
Kim was heard telling Trump through a translator: “I think the entire world is watching this moment. Many people in the world will think of this as a scene from a fantasy…science fiction movie.”
Asked by a reporter how the meeting was going, Trump said: “Very good. Very, very good. Good relationship.”
Kim also sounded positive about the prospects. “We overcame all kinds of scepticism and speculations about this summit and I believe that this is good for the peace,” he said. “I believe this is a good prelude for peace.”
Former NBA star Dennis Rodman says all the pressure is on President Donald Trump in the historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Rodman told The Associated Press on Tuesday that it's up to Trump to prove he can be trusted by Kim and the North Korean people. The basketball Hall of Famer says it will take multiple visits for the countries to have any hope of a peaceful relationship.
Rodman joked that he should be pushing for the Nobel Peace Prize, or "at least give me a piece of it." He struck up an unlikely friendship with Kim over their shared love of basketball and has visited North Korea several times but had no official role in the summit.
Rodman says he expects to meet with Trump after the summit.
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are chatting over a lunch of beef short ribs, sweet and sour crispy pork, and braised codfish.
Details released by the White House show that lunch began Tuesday with a prawn cocktail and avocado salad, and green mango kerabu with honey lime dressing and octopus.
Side dishes included potato dauphinois, steamed broccolini, fried rice and Asian vegetables.
Dessert included dark chocolate tartlet and Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream.
Among those joining the leaders on the U.S. side were Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House chief of staff John Kelly and national security adviser John Bolton. The North Korean delegation included Kim Yong Chol, a top aide to Kim Jong Un who recently met Trump at the White House.
A working lunch is in progress between US President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un
Why Singapore and what's in it for the city-nation?
The summit, the first between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader, will mark a turnaround of relations between Trump and Kim after a long-running exchange of threats and insults.
The entire world is watching this summit in Singapore. Why have the leaders picked this destination? Singapore is seen as a "neutral" destination. The country has also shown its capability in organising major international meetings — in 2015, China and Taiwan held their first summit in over 60 years here.
Although Singapore had not asked for the summit to be held at its shores, the city-nation’s PM said Singapore was asked and it agreed. Singapore is one of the few countries which shares cordial relations with both United States and North Korea.
This summit, which will cost the island nation 20 million Singaporean dollars, with security costs taking up half of that estimate, is likely to be a boost to local tourism industry what with the extensive coverage local places are currently receiving. As the world turns its eyes towards Sentosa Island’s Capella Hotel, the resort, with a Universal Studios theme park and man-made beaches, has already been immortalised for hosting the historic summit.
Trump spoke to Japan's Shino Abe, South Korea's President Moon Jae-in before the summit: White House
US President Donald Trump spoke over phone with two of his closest allies — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Moon Jae-in of South Korea — ahead of his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House said. "The two leaders (Trump and Abe) discussed recent developments ahead of today's summit with North Korea and agreed to consult closely following the meeting," the White House said today.
Donald Trump spoke with Moon to discuss recent developments ahead of the North Korea summit. "The two leaders vowed to continue their close coordination following President Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore," said a readout of the phone call.
Donald Trump gives North Korea leader Kim Jong Un a thumbs up at their meeting at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore. Image courtesy: AP
Nikkei tests 4-month high, US-North Korea Singapore summit fuels optimism
Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday morning, buoyed by optimism the US-North Korea summit taking place in Singapore could pave the way for denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.
The Nikkei rose 0.5 per cent to 22,906.14 in midmorning trade, after dipping in negative territory briefly. The Nikkei was just a hair under its four-month high. If it rises above 23,050.39 hit on May 21, it will be the highest since Feb. 2.
Investors were closely focused on the summit under way between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as both sides seek to bridge differences and avoid nuclear confrontation on the Korean peninsula.
Body language experts try to decipher Trump and Kim
In their first moments of meeting each other, US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un both sought to project a sense of command as they began a historic summit in Singapore, according to a body language expert. Karen Leong, Managing Director of Singapore-headquartered Influence Solutions, said the first 60 seconds showed both leaders seeking to take charge in their encounter. "Their handshake seems to be between peers," she said. "Trump seemed to be very aware of this, that he needed to up the stakes and be seen that he is the leader."
Trump did most of the talking, and Kim appeared to listen attentively, turning to him three times during their walk toward their meeting room. But he also patted the US president' arm, in an attempt to show control over the encounter.
The US President, who is more than twice Kim's age, then appeared to lead the way to the library where they held a one-on-one meeting, placing his hand on the North Korean leader's counterpart's back. However, Leong said both found it difficult to conceal their nervousness once they were seated, with Trump displaying a slanted smile, and fidgeting with his hands and Kim leaning and staring at the ground.
Ahead of the meeting, Trump had said he would be able to work out within the first minute whether his North Korean counterpart was serious about making peace. "I think that very quickly I'll know that something good is going to happen," Trump said in Canada where we met leaders of other G7 economies. "I also think I'll know if it's going to happen fast – it may not, but I'll know pretty quickly whether or not in my opinion something positive will happen." (Reuters)
What Trump and Kim said to each other
With the world watching, US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday shook hands and smiled for the cameras ahead of their historic summit in Singapore’s Sentosa Island.
“Nice to meet you Mr President,” were Kim’s first words, to which Trump responded, “It’s my honour and we will have a terrific relationship, I have no doubt.”
During their one-on-one talks with the help of interpreters, Trump was enthusiastic that the summit would have “tremendous success”. He told Kim, “I feel really great. I think it’s gonna be really successful and I think we will have a terrific relationship, I have no doubt.”
To this, Kim replied, “Well, it was not easy to get here. The past has placed many obstacles in our way but we overcame all of them and we are here today.”
The two leaders, who initially looked cautious, were later seen more relaxed. They will hold bilateral talks, the outcome of which remains uncertain.
Following their meeting. which lasted 41 minutes, Trump said the two countries have an “excellent relationship”. He hoped that the leaders “will solve a big problem, a big dilemma”.
“Working together, we will get it taken care of,” Trump concluded, as they headed for bilateral talks. The two leaders are likely to discuss North Korea’s international relations, months after Kim held unprecedented talks with South Korean’s Moon Jae-in. Denuclearisation of the peninsula will also be key to their talks. Kim, meanwhile, hopes Trump lifts international sanctions on the North, and puts an end to hostile policy, reported The Indian Express.
At a glance: Handshake, smiles and optimism at historic summit
Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un greeted each other in Singapore as they sat down for a historic summit to discuss North Korea's nuclear disarmament and a possible end to the decades-long Korean War.
“I just think it’s going to work out very nicely,” the US President had said on Monday in the island city-state, where he and his North Korean counterpart were staying in hotels 600 metres away form each other. North Korea's state news agency was also upbeat about the talks, calling it the start of a "changed era."
There was a one-on-one session with translators, followed by an expanded bilateral meeting and a working lunch.
Before the leaders had even met, the White House announced that the talks had moved "more quickly than expected" and that Trump would leave early.
Meanwhile, South Korean President Moon Jae-in has no current plans to join the leaders at the end of their summit. Moon had expressed hope that the meeting will lead to a three-way declaration on formally ending the Korean War. But Moon has to be present when and if such a document is signed.
I got a call saying Trump was proud of me: Dennis Rodman
Former NBA star Dennis Rodman says he received a call from the White House ahead of President Donald Trump's historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Rodman told CNN from Singapore on Tuesday that a White House staffer called the former "Celebrity Apprentice" contestant to tell him the president was proud of him. Rodman struck up an unlikely friendship with Kim over their shared love of basketball, but he says former President Barack Obama never took him seriously. Rodman described Kim as a "big kid" who wants to see the world. The former basketball player was very emotional in the interview, openly weeping as he spoke. Rodman is in town for the summit, but the White House had said he will play no official role.
Who's in the crucial meeting room?
On the US side of the table, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was sitting beside Trump, with his chief of staff John Kelly on the other side. Security adviser John Bolton can be seen at the very corner of the table. Bolton's comments a few weeks ago nearly threw the summit off course.
Meanwhile, the North Korean delegates include Kim Yong-chol, seen as Kim Jong-un's "right hand man" who went to Washington for summit preparation talks earlier this month, making him the most high-profile North Korean to ever visit the US. The team also included Ri Yong-ho, North Korea's foreign minister. His diplomatic career goes back to the 1990s where he took part in talks with the US. Ri Su-yong previously held the post of foreign minister before it was passed on to Ri Yong-ho. However, he still remains one of the highest-ranking officials in Pyongyang.
Dollar rises, stocks inch up
The dollar jumped to a 3-week top on Tuesday while Asian stocks edged up as a highly anticipated US-Korea summit got underway in Singapore, potentially paving the way to ending a nuclear stand-off on the Korean peninsula.
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shook hands and smiled as they started the historic summit, just months after they traded insults and tensions spiralled in the region over North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes
Trump told Kim "we will have a terrific relationship" amid handshakes, but there was some unease among investors about the outcome of the talks given the tense relations between the two nations.
Trading was volatile as MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan seesawed between positive and negative territory. It was last up 0.1 percent, while Japan's Nikkei pared early gains to be up 0.6 percent.
South Korean shares rose 0.2 percent while Chinese shares pushed up slightly. Australian shares were a tad firmer.
The lead from Wall Street was mixed too, with the Dow barely changed, the S&P 500 up 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq adding 0.2 percent.
Kim's paranoia over security: Leader ditches official plane, packs own toilet
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is so paranoid about security that he ditched his official plane and instead arrived on a Chinese plane called “Chammae-1” –named after Goshawk, North Korea’s national bird. North Korea dispatched decoy planes from Pyongyang to thwart any incoming attack.
He has yielded no quarter to foreign intelligence who might try to snoop into his health situation, by packing his own toilet to the Singaporean hotel, said reports. The Supreme leader of the 25 million North Koreans has asked for detailed security arrangements to be made for his meeting with US President Donald Trump in the island nation.
Kim packed his own food in case someone tries to poison him. His armoured limousine, which became an internet sensation during South Korea summit with Moon, may have been shipped for ferrying him around in Singapore too. Singapore’s Straits Times earlier reported that four black armoured (not from any local dealership in city-state) BMW limousines were exempted from certain local traffic laws. Kim’s famous bodyguards will provide back up to Singaporean authorities who control the situation on the ground.
US President Donald Trump optimistic after meeting
President Donald Trump sounds optimistic about his ability to persuade North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons programme after a lengthy one-on-one meeting with leader Kim Jong Un, reports The Associated Press.
Trump said on at the Tuesday at the beginning of expanded discussions with aides from both countries that "we will solve a big problem" and "a big dilemma."
He talked about the pair achieving "tremendous success together" and predicts that "it will be successful. It will be done."
It was hard to hear President Trump and Kim Jong Un over the constant clicking of camera shutters, and it remains unclear precisely what he was referring to.
But Kim appeared to echo the president's optimism.
People watch video of Kim Jong Un's arrival in Singapore on a large screen outside Pyongyang's main train station. Image courtesy CNN
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un go into a second meeting joined by key aides, after 48-minute one-on-one talks with only their interpreters, AFP news agency reports
In nuclear meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, US President Donald Trump says that by 'working together, we will get it taken care of', The Associated Press reported
People in Seoul, South Korea, watch news reports on summit between the US and North Korea. Image courtesy: Reuters
Will have excellent relationship with North Korea: US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump says his one-on-one meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was "very, very good" and that the two have an "excellent relationship." Trump and Kim met for about 40 minutes one-on-one, joined only by interpreters.
Trump made the comments as he and Kim walked together along balcony as they headed to a larger meeting with aides. Trump was flanked in the larger meeting by chief of staff John Kelly, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton. They sat across the table from Kim and his team.