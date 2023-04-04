 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trump faces day in court, a first in US

Reuters
Apr 04, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST

Indicted last week, Trump is the first sitting or former president to face criminal charges, over a case involving a 2016 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. He has said he is innocent and is due to plead not guilty.

Donald Trump, the ex-president and front-runner for the Republican nomination in 2024, will appear in court on Tuesday to be fingerprinted, photographed and formally charged in a watershed moment ahead of next year's presidential election.

Trump, 76, will turn himself in on Tuesday amid tight security and street protests.

"We have to take back our Country and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump wrote on social media shortly after arriving in New York from Florida on Monday.