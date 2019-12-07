Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

United States President Donald Trump on December 6 called for the World Bank to stop loaning money to China, one day after the institution adopted a lending plan to Beijing over Washington's objections.

The World Bank on December 5 adopted a plan to aid China with $1 billion to $1.5 billion in low-interest loans annually through June 2025. The plan calls for lending to "gradually decline" from the previous five-year average of $1.8 billion.

"Why is the World Bank loaning money to China? Can this be possible? China has plenty of money, and if they don't, they create it. STOP!" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

Spokespeople for the White House and the World Bank did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The World Bank loaned China $1.3 billion in the fiscal 2019 year, which ended on June 30, a decrease from around $2.4 billion in fiscal 2017.