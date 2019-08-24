App
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2019 10:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

Trump asks appeals court to reconsider Twitter-blocking case

The appeals panel concluded Trump's daily pronouncements and observations were overwhelmingly official in nature

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump hasn't given up his fight to block critics from his Twitter feed. Trump's lawyers have asked the full 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan to decide whether a three-judge appeals panel erred in ruling he could not.

The lawyers say the July ruling conflicts with prior court precedents and presents a question of "exceptional importance."

The appeals panel concluded Trump's daily pronouncements and observations were overwhelmingly official in nature. It said he thus violated the First Amendment whenever he blocked a critic to silence a viewpoint.

Trump's lawyers insisted in their latest filing that the president's @realDonaldTrump account is a personal account he created long before he became president. They say it should be treated like any personal property belonging to Trump.

First Published on Aug 24, 2019 08:14 am

tags #Donald Trump #USA

