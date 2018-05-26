App
May 26, 2018 10:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

Trump administration has cut deal with China's ZTE, says source

Under the agreement, ZTE will oust its management team, hire American compliance officers and pay a fine — on top of USD 1 billion it's already paid for selling equipment to North Korea and Iran in violation of US sanctions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Trump administration has told Congress it's reached a deal that would allow Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE Corp. to stay in business, said a source familiar with the talks who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a confidential matter.

In return, the U.S. Commerce Department will lift a seven-year ban on ZTE buying components from U.S. companies. The ban, imposed earlier this month, threatened to put ZTE out of business.

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York criticized the reported deal: "President Trump would be helping make China great again.

