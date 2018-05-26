Trump administration has cut deal with China's ZTE, says source

Under the agreement, ZTE will oust its management team, hire American compliance officers and pay a fine — on top of USD 1 billion it's already paid for selling equipment to North Korea and Iran in violation of US sanctions.
The Trump administration has told Congress it's reached a deal that would allow Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE Corp. to stay in business, said a source familiar with the talks who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a confidential matter.
Under the agreement, ZTE will oust its management team, hire American compliance officers and pay a fine — on top of USD 1 billion it's already paid for selling equipment to North Korea and Iran in violation of US sanctions.
In return, the U.S. Commerce Department will lift a seven-year ban on ZTE buying components from U.S. companies. The ban, imposed earlier this month, threatened to put ZTE out of business.