TruJet offers fares starting Rs 603

Regional carrier TruJet, which completed three years of operations today, has announced all-inclusive fares starting as low as Rs 603 for a one-way travel across its flight network.

On the occasion of its third anniversary, Trujet is offering fares starting at Rs 603 all-inclusive to make air travel affordable for a common man, Trujet chief executive officer Vishok Mansingh said in a statement.

The Hyderabad-based carrier flies to 14 major destinations in south India including Cuddapah, Nanded, Bellary, Mysore and Salem, among others.