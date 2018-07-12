App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 10:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

TruJet offers fares starting Rs 603

On the occasion of its third anniversary, Trujet is offering fares starting at Rs 603 all-inclusive to make air travel affordable for a common man, Trujet chief executive officer Vishok Mansingh said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Regional carrier TruJet, which completed three years of operations today, has announced all-inclusive fares starting as low as Rs 603 for a one-way travel across its flight network.

The Hyderabad-based carrier flies to 14 major destinations in south India including Cuddapah, Nanded, Bellary, Mysore and Salem, among others.
