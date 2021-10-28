MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Join The Sustainability 100+ Summit and witness the dawn of an era of sustainable development. Click Here!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Truecaller partners with Indian Railways

Additionally, verified SMS message headers will ensure that the customers know that they are receiving the communication about their bookings and other travel details from IRCTC only, a statement said.

PTI
October 28, 2021 / 03:14 PM IST
Image: Shutterstock

Image: Shutterstock

Caller identification app Truecaller on Thursday said it has partnered with Indian Railways to provide passengers with greater trust in communication, wherein people will see a green verified business badge logo while making calls to the 139 Helpline.

Additionally, verified SMS message headers will ensure that the customers know that they are receiving the communication about their bookings and other travel details from IRCTC only, a statement said.

The verified tick mark icon will lock Indian Railways brand name and profile photo on Truecaller, offering a safer customer experience and reducing the chances of frauds, it added.

We are delighted to work with Truecaller on this new initiative. Through this engagement, we have moved a step forward in making IRCTC’s communication channels with the customers more robust, reliable and safe with technical collaboration with Truecaller thereby building trust with our customers, IRCTC Chairman and Managing Director Rajni Hasija said.

IRCTC had started the 139 Enquiry and Helpline Services in 2007 with Bharat BPO Services Limited as its technical partner in the project.

Close

Related stories

The helpline receives about two lakh calls every day regarding train reservation, arrival and departure along with requests regarding security, medical and other special needs.

Truecaller for Business already has hundreds of enterprises using our solutions globally to drive authentic conversations. We are very excited about working with IRCTC on this initiative and this is the first of many solutions, Truecaller India Managing Director Rishit Jhunjhunwala said.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #Indian Railways #Truecaller
first published: Oct 28, 2021 03:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.