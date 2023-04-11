 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Truecaller backs Mobile Premier League's gaming studio Mayhem Studios

Vikas SN
Apr 11, 2023 / 01:59 PM IST

As part of the transaction, Truecaller will acquire over 4 percent of the shares in the Singapore-based game development company Mayhem Studios

The studio is currently building its first gaming title called "Underworld Gang Wars".

Caller identification app Truecaller is investing roughly $2.86 million (SEK 30 million) in Mayhem Studios, the gaming studio owned by esports and skill gaming app Mobile Premier League (MPL), the company said on April 11.

As part of the transaction, Truecaller will acquire over 4 percent of the shares in the Singapore-based game development company Mayhem Studios Private Ltd. The investment is financed through existing cash.

Other investors include Sequoia and Mobile Premier League, the company said. MPL declined to comment on this matter.
“Mayhem Studios is well positioned to take market share in the fast-growing Indian market for mobile games. We also see that the collaboration with Mayhem Studios will give us valuable insights into how we can create added value for our advertising partners," said Nami Zarringhalam, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Truecaller.

"Our ambition is that this should contribute to us being able to build a stronger position for Truecaller's advertising platform within the mobile gaming market," Zarringhalam said.