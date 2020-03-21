True tales of quarantined socialising

Caity Weaver, Sanam Yar, Jenna Wortham and Molly Oswaks

Where once technology was thought to be the death knell of human social interaction, it is now bringing us together under quarantine. The housebound are nimbly pivoting to virtual social gatherings.

They're holding birthday parties and bar mitzvahs over video chat, broadcasting DJ sets and streaming concerts (some from the luxurious confines of celebrity homes), and establishing quarantine movie nights on Twitter for 'virtual companionship.'

A lot of communal events are taking place on Zoom, a videoconferencing app now being used by many classrooms and businesses (thus transforming it into one of the few companies doing well on the stock market). But it's not just Zoom.

There are, for example, a small but highly vocal number of people gathering in the digital plazas, pet stores and pizza shops of Club Penguin Online. There are happy hours being held on Google Hangout, and poker games taking place over FaceTime. There are flute meditation sessions on Instagram and thousands of people participating in dance raves that are broadcast on Twitch.

It's a lot for the internet. On Monday, Discord, the chat app popular with gamers, announced that it would increase its capacity by 20% to keep up with demand; it crashed shortly thereafter.

A VIP Game Night in Hollywood

Jeff Baena, a film director, loves organizing social activities; it was at one of his game nights, in fact, that he met his girlfriend, actress Aubrey Plaza. The couple have been in self-quarantine since March 11 and were feeling extremely antsy.

"Our house is one of those hubs where people are always over and hanging out," Baena, 42, said by phone this week. "It's strange to not be able to do that. I was kind of jonesing."

So he got people together virtually. At 9 p.m. on March 14, a dozen friends -- including actress Alia Shawkat, who said she left the set of a television series she was working on early, before it had been officially shut down because of the new coronavirus -- joined a group chat for a few hours of Quiplash and other games by Jackbox, an internet game company.

In order for remote players to see the game screen, Baena joined FaceTime from two devices, with one camera aimed at his TV.

Of course, the pandemic loomed large over the course of the night. At one point, someone coughed and a chorus of concerned voices wondered who it was.

"It was me!" said Almitra Corey, 40, who is currently working as the production designer for the final season of the Netflix show GLOW. (Filming was paused, as for all other Netflix shows, last Friday.)

"I just smoked weed," she said. "Relax"

A Remote Rave for 5,000 Guests

In New York this past Sunday, the city's hottest nightclub was a virtual day rave. Nine hours of electronic music were streamed from an empty warehouse in Brooklyn to nearly 5,000 guests from around the world, including some in Berlin and Seattle, all of whom were watching on Twitch.

The event, which showcased nine electronic musicians, was put together by Christine McCharen-Tran, a founder of Discwoman, a talent agency in Brooklyn and collective of femme and nonbinary DJs and music producers.

"I texted all the DJs that I know that need support right now," McCharen-Tran, 31, said. After gatherings of more than 500 were banned in New York on March 13, she said, "I was seeing so many artists being affected directly."

So last Friday, she reached out to a lighting designer friend, Michael Potvin, who provided a physical space and a domain name (harrisonplace.nyc). McCharen-Tran got to work building out the site and booking artists.

By the afternoon, harrisonplace.nyc was live and vibing.

"For all of the talk about tech distancing us, it felt very intimate and joyful," said Jess Ramsey, 35, in a phone interview. Ramsey, who works on hardware and gaming partnerships at Spotify, projected the rave onto her living room ceiling.

"We're the most stressed we've probably ever been, and there's no place to go, but you can dance in your living room," she said. "It was the first time we had danced in a week, and it felt really special."

Strict safety and hygiene protocols were in place even in the empty warehouse. All DJs wore latex gloves and had access to disinfectant wipes and soap. The suggested size of gatherings has shrunk daily and rapidly, from 500 people to 50, and most recently to 10. At the time, McCharen-Tran's 10-person maximum was out of an abundance of caution; now it would be pushing the limit.

Many other bands are performing in empty concert halls for the digital masses. The metal band Code Orange performed a record-release concert with an elaborate multimedia production to an empty room, for example, streaming to more than 12,000 fans.

In order to help fans support the artists in real time, McCharen-Tran and other producers of these events display the Venmo user names of artists at the bottom of the screen during their sets.

A Google Hangout Happy Hour

Lauren Ashley Smith, a TV writer from St. Louis who lives in Los Angeles, turned to Google Hangout this past Saturday to host a digital happy hour with a few close friends. That turned into 57 close friends, and then, over 60 once her sisters invited friends of their own.

"I know it seems like I invited a lot of people," Smith, 34, said, "but I did carefully curate the people that were invited."

To fit the criteria, a guest had to be someone Smith felt "wouldn't take it too seriously" and who was "more extroverted" or "would be willing to talk to a bunch of strangers they didn't know."

She knew everybody was just home alone, bored or scared. So, she said, "I made a run of show."

The activities included a game Smith invented ("in 30 seconds," she said) called "Who's That Girl?" She would hold up photos of celebrities (saved on her phone) to the laptop's camera, and players earned points by being the first person to correctly type the subject's first and last name in the chat section of the Hangout window.

The celebrities were "obscure, to some," Smith said. (They included Lala Kent from "Vanderpump Rules," singer Keke Wyatt, Christine Brown from "Sister Wives" and Esther the Wonder Pig, whom Smith described as "a pig influencer on Instagram.")

The winner received a prize of $50 on the cash-sharing app Venmo. It was ultimately donated to the Downtown Women's Center in Los Angeles, which provides services to currently and formerly homeless women.

After the hangout, Smith said she received "a lot of heartfelt messages" from participants thanking her for including them. She "absolutely" intends to do it again.

"It's really easy," she said."Social distancing is for the greater good of everyone. And you can still make it really fun."

Before the event, it struck her that she and her wife had yet to host a party at their new home."But now I feel like we have."

Conspiracy Theories on Club Penguin

There once was an online Disney media platform called Club Penguin, which was a kid-friendly social media hub where users could interact as animated penguins in a virtual world. It was formally discontinued in 2017.

But the internet being the internet, there are still multiple simulacra of Club Penguin around: unlicensed duplications hosted on independent servers, filled with the same population of late-born millennials and first wave Gen Z-ers that flocked to the Disney version by the hundreds of millions.

Last Friday, masses of users assembled in a popular iteration of the original pretend world -- this one called Club Penguin Online-- to share their anxieties, wishes and predictions for the uncertain future, and to ask everyone where they were from. Also, to keep frantically serving one another digital pizza.

There existed eerie similarities between the cartoon penguin world and humanity's own, under quarantine. The sports stadium was devoid of chatting penguins. The skate park was nearly empty; ditto the dance club.

In other corners of the penguin universe, users delighted in that activity increasingly outlawed by public health officials: congregating in large groups.

Although conversations can be hard to follow on Club Penguin Online -- a user's typed message appears briefly above his or her representative penguin's head wherever on the screen that penguin happens to be standing (or dancing), before disappearing forever -- the pizza shop became, around midday, a kind of political salon.

One penguin asked another penguin that purported to be from Italy if, in real life, the grocery stores were out of pasta. Other flightless birds lamented the quality of their officials' responses to the crisis.

A penguin in a chef's hat approached and said, "They aren't telling anyone anything," before walking away to take another penguin's pizza order.

Outside, in the plaza, a navy blue penguin was spreading disinformation and conspiracy theories. This penguin had presented itself as an expert on the novel coronavirus, imploring fellow penguins to pose to it any medical questions.

One penguin wondered how likely it was to become infected; the blue penguin replied confidently: "if ur under 60 years old odds are 0,2."

"Do you think someone created coronavirus?" a coral pink penguin said.

This was the opening the blue penguin had been waiting for. "YES," it said. "Have u heard of 5"? It went on to describe (in halting increments, because messages typed in Club Penguin Online have a limit of 64 characters) an online conspiracy theory that attributes virus symptoms to radiation caused by wireless internet.

The penguins in the plaza did not seem convinced.

(Mike Isaac, John Herrman and Taylor Lorenz contributed reporting)

c.2020 The New York Times Company