Last Updated : Sep 01, 2018 06:03 PM IST

Truck and bus demand stays robust in August

Fundamental growth in demand coupled with continued investments in infrastructure activities has helped boost demand

Despite floods in Kerala impacting demand for truck and buses during August, manufacturers have yet posted a strong double digit growth in volumes.


Tata Motors, the country’s largest commercial vehicle maker, said its sales grew by 26 percent last month to 39,859 units as against 31,566 units sold in the same month previous year.


Much of that growth has come from the launch of a new range of intermediate commercial vehicles which the company introduced under the Ultra brand. Incremental volumes also came from the launch of Ace Gold that Tata Motors launched recently.


Girish Wagh, President, commercial vehicles business unit, Tata Motors, said, “GDP growth and other industry indicators continue to support the year on year growth of the auto industry. The company has recorded significant performance across segments due to various economic factors along with focused initiatives as part of our turnaround strategy."


Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s second largest commercial vehicle, posted 25 percent rise in commercial vehicle sales during last month at 20,326 units as against 16,303 units sold in the same month last year.


Chennai-based Ashok Leyland also clocked a healthy 27 percent growth in volumes to 17386 units as compared to 13637 units sold in same month last year.


The joint venture company of Volvo and Eicher VE Commercial Vehicles reported the best growth of them all at 33 percent to 6069 units as compared to 4571 units. Domestic sales of the company grew by 27 percent to 4843 units.


 The commercial vehicle industry has been on an upswing since the past many months. Fundamental growth in demand coupled with continued investments in infrastructure activities has helped boost demand. The growth in August has come despite uncertainties over the new axle load norms.

 Furthermore, fleet buyers are also apprehensive about the new emission norms that will kick in less than 18 months. This will push up prices significantly. Meanwhile to intensify competition and gain market share companies have been pushing products at a discount.

First Published on Sep 1, 2018 06:03 pm

tags #Auto #Business

