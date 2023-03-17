 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trouble in Credit Suisse unlikely to any impact India's banking system: Experts

PTI
Mar 17, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

Although Credit Suisse is more relevant to India's financial system than Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), it has very limited operations, according to a report by Jefferies India.

India's banking system is expected to remain unscathed from the troubles in Credit Suisse as it has a very small presence in the country, experts said.

The Switzerland-based bank, the report said, "has less than Rs 20,000 crore in assets (12th among foreign banks), presence in the derivatives market and funded 60 per cent of assets from borrowings, of which 96 per cent are up to two months. Still, it's small for the banking sector with 0.1 per cent share of assets." Zurich-headquartered Credit Suisse operates in India with just 1 branch.

"Given the relevance of Credit Suisse to India's banking sector, we see softer adjustments in assessment of counter-party risks, especially in the derivative market," it said.