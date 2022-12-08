Triveni Engineering promoter sells 7% stake for Rs 477 crore

The promoter of Triveni Engineering & Industries on Thursday divested 7 per cent stake in the company for over Rs 477 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, Dhruv Manmohan Sawhney offloaded 1,70,00,000 shares, amounting to 7 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 280.75 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 477.27 crore.

Societe Generale, Plutus Wealth Management and Anil Kumar Goel acquired a total of 72.73 lakh shares of the company on Thursday.

As of the quarter ended September, Sawhney owned 15.43 per cent stake in the company, shareholding data with the bourse showed.

Shares of Triveni Engineering & Industries closed 4.16 per cent lower at Rs 281.95 per scrip on BSE.