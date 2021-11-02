Trivago CEO predicts 'normalcy' in leisure travel returning in mid-2022

Travel industry was the worst affected during the pandemic lockdown (Image: Shutterstock)

Travel aggregator Trivago CEO Axel Hefer said that, while the pandemic isn’t over, he expects leisure travel to return to normal in 2022. He was discussing the third quarter earnings of the company.

“And even though the pandemic is not over yet, it seems that things are slowly moving back to normal,” Hefer told investors on Monday. “In Europe and the Americas, most travel restrictions have been lifted,” he added.

He said that by mid 2022, “we do expect a normal travel behavior on the leisure side. Business travel will be a bit different, obviously, still".

Trivago recorded Euro 5.5 million ($6.36 million) in net income in the third quarter, as compared to Euro 2.3 million ($2.6 million) loss a year earlier. Revenue jumped 129 percent to Euro 138.6 million ($160.6 million).

“We believe that city trips will return at scale,” he said, adding that the company sees “significant opportunities” in 2022.

Travel was the worst-hit industry during the pandemic, even brought to a standstill with the lockdowns. However, increased vaccinations and lower numbers of infected have led to resumption of travel opportunities.

Against this change in sentiment, the aggregator has launched new offerings including rail-hotel packages in Germany, Trivago-branded tours and activities in the UK in partnership with Musement, and flight-hotel packages in the US.

Hefer said the emphasis is on perfecting these new products, and not on seeking mass adoption by customers. That would be hoped-for later, Skift reported.