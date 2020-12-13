PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Triumph plans to launch 9 new bike models in India during January-June

Triumph India has 16 motorcycles in its portfolio ranging from modern classics to adventure motorcycles, including the iconic Rocket 3R and the recently launched Rocket 3GT.

PTI
Dec 13, 2020 / 05:04 PM IST
Triumph

Triumph

Triumph Motorcycles has an aggressive product pipeline for India market in the next six months with nine new bike models, including some special editions, slated for launch as the British premium bike maker looks to consolidate its position further in the niche space, a top company executive has said.

Triumph India is hopeful of growing by 20-25 percent in its current fiscal year, though it may see almost flat sales growth in calendar year 2020 on account of zero business in the first few months of the pandemic. Triumph follows July-June fiscal year.

Triumph India has 16 motorcycles in its portfolio ranging from modern classics to adventure motorcycles, including the iconic Rocket 3R and the recently launched Rocket 3GT.

"We are planning to launch nine new models from January to June, which will include some special editions in our current product range. This will be for the first time that we will be adding special editions in our product portfolio here. And, of course, some of the current products will also go with the regular refresh," Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India, told.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Triumph Motorc #ycles
first published: Dec 13, 2020 04:40 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.