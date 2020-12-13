Triumph plans to launch 9 new bike models in India during January-June

Triumph

Triumph Motorcycles has an aggressive product pipeline for India market in the next six months with nine new bike models, including some special editions, slated for launch as the British premium bike maker looks to consolidate its position further in the niche space, a top company executive has said.

Triumph India is hopeful of growing by 20-25 percent in its current fiscal year, though it may see almost flat sales growth in calendar year 2020 on account of zero business in the first few months of the pandemic. Triumph follows July-June fiscal year.

Triumph India has 16 motorcycles in its portfolio ranging from modern classics to adventure motorcycles, including the iconic Rocket 3R and the recently launched Rocket 3GT.

"We are planning to launch nine new models from January to June, which will include some special editions in our current product range. This will be for the first time that we will be adding special editions in our product portfolio here. And, of course, some of the current products will also go with the regular refresh," Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India, told.