Triumph Motorcycles opens booking for Trident 660

British premium motorcycle maker Triumph Motorcycles on Tuesday said it has commenced bookings for its upcoming roadster motorcycle Trident 660 across its dealerships in India.

The 660cc bike, which will be the newest addition to the roadster line-up in the country, can be booked with an initial amount of Rs 50,000, the company said in a statement.

Triumph already sells Street Triple RS and Street Triple R bikes under the roadster portfolio in India.

The company said it is also offering a special finance scheme wherein customers can bring home the new model at an EMI of Rs 9,999.

This offer is, however, for a limited period, it added.

"The Triumph Trident 660 marks the beginning of a new chapter for us as we venture into the premium middleweight roadster segment," Triumph Motorcycles India Business Head Shoeb Farooq said.

The model has garnered a good response from the global press and brand purists alike, he added.

"With the Trident, we look forward to tapping a younger generation of riders in the Triumph family and the special finance scheme is just one step in making their buying journey easier," Farooq said.