PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 24, 2020 01:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Triumph Motorcycles opens booking for Trident 660

The 660cc bike, which will be the newest addition to the roadster line-up in the country, can be booked with an initial amount of Rs 50,000, the company said in a statement.

PTI

British premium motorcycle maker Triumph Motorcycles on Tuesday said it has commenced bookings for its upcoming roadster motorcycle Trident 660 across its dealerships in India.

The 660cc bike, which will be the newest addition to the roadster line-up in the country, can be booked with an initial amount of Rs 50,000, the company said in a statement.

Triumph already sells Street Triple RS and Street Triple R bikes under the roadster portfolio in India.

Close

The company said it is also offering a special finance scheme wherein customers can bring home the new model at an EMI of Rs 9,999.

This offer is, however, for a limited period, it added.

"The Triumph Trident 660 marks the beginning of a new chapter for us as we venture into the premium middleweight roadster segment," Triumph Motorcycles India Business Head Shoeb Farooq said.

The model has garnered a good response from the global press and brand purists alike, he added.

"With the Trident, we look forward to tapping a younger generation of riders in the Triumph family and the special finance scheme is just one step in making their buying journey easier," Farooq said.
First Published on Nov 24, 2020 01:53 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.