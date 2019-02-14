Triumph expects sales to remain flat in India this fiscal

British superbike brand Triumph expects its sales to remain flat in India at around 1,200 units this fiscal but expects demand to pick up going ahead on the back of new product introductions, a senior company official said on February 14.

The company, which follows July-June fiscal, had sold around 1,175 units in India during its last financial year.

The company on February 14 launched new versions of Street Twin and Street Scrambler in India priced at Rs 7.45 lakh and Rs 8.55 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom).

The models now come with many additional features, including 18 percent increase in power which now stands at 65 PS.

"For our financial year we are looking close to 1,150 to 1,200 units...Even for calendar year it will also be the same," Triumph Motorcycles India General Manager Shown Farooq told PTI.

Elaborating further, he said, "For us it is more about the new products. Everything (existing models) was there for a while. All the new products are with us now".

Farooq further said, "Now we go ahead with new products and have lined up launches for March, April and May. We are looking at all the new products to give us the next level of growth".

Commenting on Triumph's performance in India so far, Farooq said the company now has a market share of 16 percent in the over 500 cc category.

"It has been a busy five years for us and we continue to be the fastest growing premium bike brand in the country," he added.

On the prevailing market conditions, he said, "In the last six months, it has been a little flat. It is also not just about our industry but the overall automobile industry, including cars and premium cars, which are seeing some sluggishness. Maybe with elections it should improve".

Farooq said the two new products -- the Street Twin and Street Scrambler -- are packed with enhanced performance, improved ergonomics and come with a wide array of customisation options.

The company has also launched a two-year unlimited-kilometre manufacturer warranty with global coverage to its customers, he added.

Triumph India, which currently has 16 dealerships across the country, now plans to open one more in Guwahati in the next few months.

"By 2020, we expect to have 20 dealerships which we think would be a good representation across the country," Farooq said.

Triumph had entered Indian market with 10 models in November 2013.