Triton EV to acquire AMW Motors' Bhuj manufacturing plant for Rs 210 crore

PTI
Jan 16, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST

Electric vehicle maker Triton EV is in the process to acquire debt-ridden AMW Motors' manufacturing plant in Bhuj for Rs 210 crore, according to sources.

The source told PTI on the sidelines of the Auto Expo 2023 that the National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad bench has approved a resolution plan submitted by Triton Electric Vehicle LLC last month.

"Triton Electric Vehicle LLC has emerged as the successful bidder for plant and machinery, land and building etc of AMW Motors for Rs 210 crore. The resolution plan has been approved by NCLT, Ahmedabad bench on December 21, 2022," the source said.

When contacted, Triton EV founder and managing director Himanshu Patel confirmed the development.

"We are working on completing the regulatory process and approvals. We will try to make the plant operational at the earliest possible time frame after all approvals are in place," Patel said.

Triton EV will use the facility for producing EV buses, EV trucks, EV cars and Hydrogen buses as well.