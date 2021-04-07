English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Trifecta Capital to launch $200 million equity fund: Report

Trifecta Capital is aiming to raise Rs 1,500 crore, including a greenshoe option of Rs 300 crore, for this fund.

Moneycontrol News
April 07, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST
Representative image via Shutterstock

Representative image via Shutterstock

Trifecta Capital is set to expand its business through the launch of its first equity fund after pioneering its debt fund model. The equity fund, Trifecta Leaders Fund-I, will look at late-stage equity investments in Indian startups, Rahul Khanna, managing partner of Trifecta Capital told Mint.

Further, the firm is aiming to raise Rs 1,500 crore ($200 million), including a greenshoe option of Rs 300 crore, for this fund.

Khanna told the publication that the firm is aiming to achieve the first close of Rs 600 crore by June in its first equity fund to invest in technology companies looking to go public in one-three years. The firm expects its portfolio to have 8-10 companies through  $20-30 million per investment, the news report added.

“We know that there are a lot of companies that are in the back end of their journey, which means that they are 12-36 months away from a liquidity event," Khanna was quoted as saying.

"Generally, that is a series D, E, F type of situation and is a structural gap in the ecosystem. Founders were telling us that they need help with secondary transactions to clean up their cap table, but there is no structured, predictable and easy way to do this. There is enough critical mass of opportunity to merit more late-stage VC activity," he added.

Close

Related stories

Currently, Trifecta Capital has digital payments app BharatPe, consumer product companies including Box8, Furlenco, Livspace.com, Paper boat and Zivame on its portfolio. The fund has reportedly invested in over 70 companies since its launch in 2014.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Companies #equity fund #Trifecta Capital
first published: Apr 7, 2021 09:24 am

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.