Tribute: Keshub Mahindra leaves behind a legacy of empowerment, walking the walk

Pavan Lall
Apr 12, 2023 / 05:53 PM IST

A proponent of changes to labour laws and the Companies Act, and for financial reforms, Keshub Mahindra also had a keen sense of humour.

Keshub Mahindra joined Mahindra & Mahindra in 1947, and served as its chairman from 1963 to August 2012.

“Corporate governance is the key that allows us to embrace all the other disciplines that go into the conduct of a business enterprise,” Keshub Mahindra once said in a televised broadcast in 2013. The man who set the foundations for one of the best-known business houses in India died early Monday at his home at the age of 99.

Mahindra was a proponent of changes to labour laws and the Companies Act, and for financial reforms. He publicly stated that he was never afraid of international competition but maintained that policies ought not to be changed overnight.

Born in Shimla, the man who would later graduate from the Ivy League Wharton spent his early years in Kolkata, according to officials who knew him. In 1947, he joined Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and became chairman in 1963, later stepping down to let nephew Anand Mahindra take charge in 2012.

Ravi Kulkarni, senior corporate lawyer with Khaitan & Co, who knew him for 50 years and served on the board of M&M, said, “He was a phenomenal human being, a corporate colossus, and while there was no one like him, he was also a great businessman and deeply connected to all the workers in his firms.”