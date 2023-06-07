In today's ruthless corporate world, Sir Ivan Menezes stood out for channeling his inner Gandalf

Sir Ivan Menezes (1959-2023)

Sir Ivan Menezes, who recently retired as CEO, Diageo, the British FTSE 100 multinational alcoholic beverages company, passed away in London, UK, in the early hours of June 7, 2023, following complications from surgery for a ruptured ulcer. Menezes, who is survived by his wife, Shibani, and their children, Rohini and Nikhil, was born in Pune on July 10, 1959, into a family of high achievers. His father, Manuel, was the chairman of the Railway Board, while his brother, Victor, was the chairman and CEO of Citibank.

Ivan’s early schooling was at the Christian Brothers boarding school, St. Mary’s, nestled in the hill station Mount Abu, which is also home to the world-famous Dilwara Cave Temples. He excelled at school: a 5-pointer in his graduating batch of 1975, he went on to do a BA Hons in Economics at St Stephen’s, New Delhi, prior to making the grade at IIM Ahmedabad, where he came under the wing of academicians of the calibre of Prof Sanjay Bhattacharya, India’s answer to Philip Kotler. In a recent article in the magazine O Heraldo, celebrating the achievements of Goans of the eminence of the architect Charles Correa and the cartoonist, Mario Miranda, Ivan’s entry reads, “I am the CEO of Diageo, the world’s largest liquor company. My name Ivan Menezes, from Pomburpa Divar. I am Goan!”

This somewhat OTT declaration can be attributed to the author’s enthusiasm, since Ivan was modest to the core. His teddy-bear exterior masked a razor-sharp intelligence, yet he was a man who wore his considerable learning lightly. He was so self-effacing that he forebore to share the IQ test results in school; his was like 150 +, prompting the school jock to ask if he could borrow a few points. After IIM he had a stint with Nestle, and then did an MBA at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management before going on to craft a corporate career that was nothing short of dazzling. Prior to his Diageo years, Ivan worked for Whirlpool in Europe, Booz Allen & Hamilton in the US and with Nestle in Asia. He joined Diageo in 1997 when the company came into being following the merger of Guinness and Grand Metropolitan. Slightly over a decade later, he was appointed Executive Director before being promoted to CEO in July 2013.

Aside from his luminous intelligence and well-honed analytical skills, Ivan was a warm, sensitive and caring human being. In boarding school where kindness and empathy are qualities in short supply, he stood out for his firm, no-nonsense approach to bullies and for his championing of the underdog. He was also remarkably generous with the contents of his tuck box, as your correspondent can readily attest, having sampled his mum’s plum cake on more than one occasion.

In today’s corporate world where ambition, ruthlessness and alpha male thinking are practically par for the course, Ivan stood out for channeling his inner Gandalf, as opposed to say, Gordon Gekko or Mark Zuckerberg. Fittingly, he was awarded a knighthood for services to Business and Equality in His Majesty the King’s 2023 New Honours List. Given the demands of his corporate celebrity career, he remained remarkably grounded and shunned the limelight in order to spend quality time with his family at their country home. He wasn’t much of a sportsman, preferring table tennis to soccer and cricket, though one has reliably learnt that he was no slouch with a Frisbee and had a wrist flick that would accurately deliver his throw to the intended recipient. Despite the pressures of running the world’s largest alco-bev company, Ivan was a thoughtful soul who found time to send 80 gorgeous orchids to his godmother, Rowena Lynn Sinai last month on her 80th birthday.

Very few in life are blessed with the genes, talent and intelligence of an Ivan Menezes. That said, how many of us have the warmth, humanity and care enough for our fellow beings to use these blessings by attempting to leave the world a better place than we found it, while ensuring James Bond’s tipple of choice, Tanqueray gin, is up to the mark? Godspeed Ivan, it’s sad that you didn’t get to sing one of your favourite Beatles numbers, “When I’m 64,” but stay blessed and know that you will be remembered fondly.