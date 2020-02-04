Tribal labourer served Rs 2.59 lakh notice for deposits he claims he did not make

A tribal labourer in Odisha is suspecting identity theft after being slapped with a Rs 2.59 lakh Income Tax (I-T) notice for bank deposits he claims he did not make, The Times of India reported.

The paper identified the alleged defaulter as Sanadhara Gand, a daily wage labourer from Pujaribharandi in Nabarangpur district, which falls under the Umerkote Police limits.

Gand received an assessment notice for FY14-15 from the I-T Department in January for deposits worth Rs 1.47 crore made in ICICI Bank’s Umerkote branch in FY13-14. Gand said the notice stated the transactions were conducted under "wholesale trade of seasonal goods", which shocked him.

He told the paper that while he worked at Umerkote a local trader had taken copies of his Aadhaar card and voter ID, which may have been used to open and operate the bank account.

He had received a similar notice two years back, which he “did not pay heed to” and said that a friend identified the latest notice as an I-T one.

Gand said he may file a police complaint.