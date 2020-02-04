Tribal labourer served Rs 2.59 lakh notice for deposits he claims he did not make

The labourer said a local trader had taken copies of his Aadhaar card and voter ID, which may have been used to open and operate the bank account
A tribal labourer in Odisha is suspecting identity theft after being slapped with a Rs 2.59 lakh Income Tax (I-T) notice for bank deposits he claims he did not make, The Times of India reported.
The paper identified the alleged defaulter as Sanadhara Gand, a daily wage labourer from Pujaribharandi in Nabarangpur district, which falls under the Umerkote Police limits.
Gand received an assessment notice for FY14-15 from the I-T Department in January for deposits worth Rs 1.47 crore made in ICICI Bank’s Umerkote branch in FY13-14. Gand said the notice stated the transactions were conducted under "wholesale trade of seasonal goods", which shocked him.
He told the paper that while he worked at Umerkote a local trader had taken copies of his Aadhaar card and voter ID, which may have been used to open and operate the bank account.
He had received a similar notice two years back, which he “did not pay heed to” and said that a friend identified the latest notice as an I-T one.
Gand said he may file a police complaint.The paper approached the I-T office at Jeypore in Koraput district, where an official said the notice was on the basis of bank transactions and “who operated the account is of no concern to us.”Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.