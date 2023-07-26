Trial set for ex-Cognizant execs in US over Chennai campus bribery scandal

The trial is set to begin on October 2.

Two former Cognizant executives, one of whom is the company's former Chief Financial Officer, will go to trial on October 2, facing bribery charges related to the construction of Cognizant's Chennai campus.

Former President Gordon Coburn (who was also previously CFO) and former Chief Legal Officer Steven Schwartz have been charged with violating the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) over an alleged bribe of $2.5 million paid to officials in Chennai.

Coburn and Schwartz had argued that the US Department of Justice outsourced its investigation in the matter to Cognizant and sought to suppress statements they had made in interviews with their former employer when the company was conducting its internal investigation.

The United States District Court for the District of New Jersey denied Coburn and Schwartz's motion to declare these statements inadmissible in a criminal proceeding against them, which means the two will stand trial.

A motion filed by Schwartz had claimed that Cognizant acted as a prosecutor-by-proxy and that interviews by Cognizant were coerced.

Cognizant did not face criminal charges in the matter as it promptly disclosed the issue. In 2019, Cognizant had already paid $25 million to settle charges that it violated the FCPA. Additionally, it also reached a $95 million settlement in a lawsuit filed by shareholders.

The motion that Coburn and Schwartz had filed was closely watched as it challenged the US Justice Department’s policy where companies self-report can criminal conduct and cooperate with prosecutors in building cases against executives.

“It is true that Cognizant proffered the key findings of its investigation, rather than performing a simple “data dump” of 100,000 pages of documents...Accordingly, while Cognizant digested its results, the Government did not simply adopt or build on Cognizant’s investigation. I cannot conclude that Cognizant did the Government’s work for it to the point that it stepped into the role of the state,” the order by US District Judge Kevin McNulty of Newark, New Jersey said.

Apart from this, Tamil Nadu’s Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption bureau had filed an FIR in March this year in the same matter, alleging that Cognizant’s then vice-president for administration, real estate officer and COO conspired with L&T’s construction head to get the planning permits for the building.