Trend Micro launches its first Cloud One data centre in India

Global cybersecurity leader Trend Micro Incorporated on September 21 announced the launch of its Cloud One regional data centre in India to uphold data sovereignty and safeguard data privacy in the country.

Cloud One is Trend Micro’s flagship cloud security services platform for protecting servers, resources, and applications in the cloud. With Cloud One, regional data centre within the country improves compliance and reduces friction for guidance and reporting requirements. The move enables enterprises to securely adopt a SaaS-based security framework.

"As a customer-focused organization, we help our customers to adopt cloud security services and give them the advantage to move to the cloud without worrying about data security and sovereignty. India is a significant market for us and to reinforce our commitment towards our customers in India, we have launched Trend Micro Cloud One data centre for the India region. It helps simplify cloud security for our vast clientele - especially in BFSI, government and other regulated sectors,” Trend Micro's Country Manager Vijendra Katiyar said.

“Cloud One addresses the most fundamental cloud security requirements of the customers, protecting a number of the most used cloud services, such as compute, file storage, containers, serverless functions, virtual private network, and more. Cloud One also enables customers to gain full visibility into their hybrid or multi-cloud environment, and ensure that the cloud services are configured correctly and are compliant to industry standards," he added.

Under the umbrella of Cloud One, the firm is going to provide application security, file storage security, conformity, open-source security, network security, workload security and container security.

The all-in-one platform approach provides automated protection, protecting the customers at every step of the way on their cloud journey.