Trehan Group to invest Rs 125 crore in plotted housing project in Rajasthan

Real estate company Trehan Group on June 13 said that it is investing Rs 125 crore on a plotted housing project called Trehan Vilasa City spread across an area of 40 acres in Neemrana, Rajasthan.

The project will consist of 641 residential plots and is about an hour’s drive from Gurugram, Haryana.

Features of the project include Neemrana's first luxury club society, mini theatre, large parks and a full-fledged sports complex.

The plots are priced between Rs 16 lakh and Rs 30 lakh and range from 90 square metres to 200 square metres.

“The location of the project is the key driver. Close proximity (just 500 metres) to Delhi- Jaipur highway and industrial areas in the vicinity make it a viable option for both end users and investors,” said Saransh Trehan, CMD, Trehan Luxury Floors.

The boutique developer has secured RERA registration and other required approvals for the development of the project and will complete the project in a year from now.

Trehan Group has several completed and under-construction projects in Alwar, Bhiwadi, Tapukara, and Neemrana in Rajasthan. The Group also has a significant presence in Gurugram and Faridabad, Haryana, and Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Last year, the Group had forayed into Gurugram real estate market with the launch of 320 high-end luxury independent floors priced between Rs 1.27 crore and Rs 4 crore.

"There is a big segment which prefers to build their own homes as per their requirements, preferences and budget. A plot gives you the flexibility to decide and design the interior and exterior of your house as per your liking and aspiration. This is a unique opportunity to own residential plots in the upcoming luxury township in the ancient historical town, Neemrana," said Trehan

Trehan Group has delivered over 10 million square feet of residential real estate since 1989. It has completed 16 projects and so far, delivered more than 12,000 units.