Treasury bill cut-off yields rise sharply on tight liquidity conditions

The cut-off yields on Treasury Bills rose by 17-24 basis points this week after tight liquidity conditions in the banking system.

T-bills are short-term debt instruments that the government typically auctions every Wednesday. They are presently issued in three tenors—91 days, 182 days and 364 days.

The Reserve Bank of India sold 91-day T-bills on October 12 at a 6.3145 percent yield, up about 24 basis points (bps) from the previous week’s 6.0783 percent. The cut-off for the 182-day and 364-day papers jumped 17 bps to 6.7647 percent and 23 bps to 7.0169 percent, respectively, from last week’s levels. One bps equals one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Consequently, the weighted average rate in the interbank call market for overnight loans rose to 6.20 percent on October 13. The overnight index swap rate also rose by 20 basis points since last week. Liquidity conditions in the banking system and monetary policy influence the call money rate.

“Tighter liquidity conditions and demand for money are pushing short-term rates upwards. Recently, overnight liquidity dipped into a deficit due to which overnight rates like call money and tri-party repo (TREPS) have started inching upwards. This may have further put pressure on the yield curve,” said Sanjay Pawar, fund manager – fixed income, at LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management.

Tight liquidity conditions lifted rates on short-term debt instruments, the marginal standing facility, and the overnight index swap rate, said Umesh Kumar Tulsyan, managing director of Sovereign Global Markets, a New Delhi-based fund house.

The overnight borrowing cost is at 6.20-6.30 percent, whereas the central bank's repo rate stands at 5.90 percent and the TREPS rate rose to 6.20 percent.

Why is liquidity tight?

Liquidity has tightened over the past few days after a sharp uptick in credit growth, RBI intervention in the foreign exchange market, and an increase in consumption ahead of the festive season, dealers said.

Dealers also attributed it to lower government spending, currency leakage, tax outflows and higher contribution by banks in variable rate reverse repo auctions.

Liquidity went into a deficit on October 10 for the first time this month. The deficit was to the tune of Rs 8,764.43 crore, data on the RBI website showed.

“Liquidity conditions are tightening due to the seasonal pickup in cash withdrawals during the festive season. The liquidity deficit will widen further over the coming weeks. If the RBI doesn’t provide durable liquidity support, money market rates will move up further,” said Pankaj Pathak, fund manager - fixed income, at Quantum Asset Management Co.

Certificates of deposit

Banks have raised funds through certificates of deposit (CD) over the past few days following the pickup in credit growth ahead of the festive season. Due to the shortage of funds, some banks stayed away from the T-bill auctions, leading to lower demand and that led to the rise in rates, dealers said.

“Banks that are generally major bidders in T-bill auctions are themselves looking to raise money through CD issuance,” Pawar said.

Banks raised about Rs 20,000 crore through CDs since the start of October, according to data compiled by brokerage firms. CD issuance rose sharply this week as few banks tapped the market to meet funding and credit disbursement needs.

Outlook

Market participants said yields are expected to move up marginally and may remain rangebound in the days ahead as various domestic cues have been factored. Further yield movement may depend on global factors and upcoming data. However, spreads may inch up gradually due to tighter liquidity.

Currently, the spread between repo and other debt instruments has increased sharply.

“Yields have already risen a lot, factoring inflation and likely higher CPI (Consumer Price Index) in the coming months, forcing central banks across globe to hike rates in an unprecedented way. Difficult to have a right guess, but I think a lot has been done and markets may stabilise anytime soon,” said Ajay Manglunia, managing director at JM Financial.