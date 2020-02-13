Travelogue podcast | Planning family vacation to Europe or US? Listen to this first

Indian travellers have matured over the years and are well aware of what is there for the taking, especially when it comes to journeying overseas.

They travel with entire families in tow and expect the best in class amenities that can cater to a toddler and a septuagenarian. Food, sightseeing, shopping and having a fun family time tops their chart and they wouldn’t mind opening their wallets, albeit, with some haggling.

So what is being offered to this traveller who wishes to spend some quality time with family?

In this episode of the Travelogue podcast, Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Varesh Chopra, Regional Director, South Asia and the Middle East for the Globus family of brands to find what the discerning Indian traveller is looking forward to.