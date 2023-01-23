Travel tech co Deyor targets Rs 100 crore revenue in FY24

Travel tech company Deyor on Monday said it is expecting a revenue of Rs 100 crore in 2023-24, following a surge in travel enquiries.

As people turned to revenge travel in the post-Covid-19 world, Deyor was able to make north of Rs 20 crore in revenue in just one financial year after the pandemic, the company said in a statement.

"The travel industry, like many others, has been severely impacted by the global pandemic. However, as vaccination rates rose and restrictions began to ease, we started to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

"We recovered with domestic travel seeing a resurgence, with many individuals eager to explore their own country and others after months of confinement," Deyor founder and CEO Chirag Gupta said.

India is a top source for many countries and almost 2,25,000 travellers from the country have visited Maldives in 2022, another 6,00,000 to Singapore and 9,00,000 to Dubai, he said. "We are hoping to benefit from the demand and expect a Rs 100 crore revenue in 2023-24," he added.

PTI