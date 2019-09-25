Travel management platform Deem to invest $10 million in India

As India becomes a favoured destination for investment, corporate travel management platform Deem is investing $10 million to expand its operations in India.

The investment will go into further expanding its R&D capabilities in India to make it a product development hub worldwide, the company said in a statement.

This investment comes on the back of the growing Asia Pacific travel market, especially India. According to the statement, the Asian corporate travel market is expected to more than double by 2025 and India will account for a significant share.

Further, a report by the Global Business Travel Association states India and Indonesia as one of the fastest-growing business travel markets at 11.3 percent and 8.7 percent, respectively. India’s business travel spend accounts for about $37,127 million and ranks seventh globally. According to the report, India is likely to reach the fifth position by 2022.

That is why, Neil Markey, SVP Product & Chief Information Officer, Deem Inc, said the company will use India as a stronghold to optimise its presence in the APAC region.

“Corporate Travel Management in India is at a ripe stage and this is an opportune time for us to develop a strong talent pool that can support our business growth in this geography,” he added.

In line with this, the company plans to double its headcount in India in the next two years as the company looks to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) on Quality Assurance (QA) automation. It will also work with its Ireland and San Francisco centres to develop next-generation travel platform.