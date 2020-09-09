Travel and tourism sector likely to lose Rs 5 lakh crore due to COVID-19 crisis: Report

The coronavirus pandemic has dealt a crippling blow to the Indian travel and tourism industry and the entire value chain linked to the sector is likely to lose around Rs 5 lakh crore or $65.57 billion, according to a study by industry chamber CII and hospitality consulting firm Hotelivate.

The organised sector alone is likely to lose $25 billion. The figures are quite alarming and the industry needs immediate measures for survival, according to the CII-Hotelivate report.

"This is the one of the worst crises ever to hit the Indian tourism industry impacting all its geographical segments – inbound, outbound and domestic, almost all tourism verticals – leisure , adventure, heritage, MICE, cruise, corporate and niche segments,” it said.

The shut down and slowdown which was initially expected to affect revenue streams till October, have now indicated otherwise.

Trends are currently indicating only 30 percent of occupancy in hotels till the start of next year, with hotels seeing an 80 percent to 85 percent erosion in revenue streams, it said.

According to the study, occupancy was at its peak in January this year at 80 percent followed by February at 70 percent, dipping to 45 percent in March and then to the lowest at 7 percent in April.

In May, June, July and August occupancies were at 10 percent, 12 percent, 15 percent and 22 percent, respectively, it added.

The CII-Hotelivate study projected that in September occupancy will be at 25 percent, 28 percent in October, 30 percent in November and 35 percent in December.

In a worst case scenario, the estimated loss in hotel for both branded and unbranded segments in 2020 is $19.31 billion (around Rs 1.42 lakh crore), it added.

On the other hand, the report said the estimated revenue loss of travel agents and tour operators in a worst case scenario is $4.77 billion (about Rs 35,070 crore).

However, in the best-case scenario, industry revenue will improve by 10-15 percent, said the report, to which online travel services MakeMyTrip also contributed.