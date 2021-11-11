Travel and tourism industry sees green shoots after Covid-19 shock

Representational Image

After being the worst-hit sector for nearly two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the travel and tourism industry is witnessing a gradual recovery.

Several tour operators and travel agencies told Moneycontrol that a strong pent-up demand, reopening of international borders and easing of domestic restrictions have contributed to the recovery.

"The recovery is definitely underway; I have taken several tours abroad this year. The industry hit rock-bottom last year so compared to that, people are willing to travel," said Shanti Kohli, managing director of Amber Tours, a Delhi-based travel agency.

Kohli said she has been receiving at least 2 enquiries for international travel on a daily basis, compared to 2-3 during the pre-pandemic period.

Radhika Khanijo, CEO, MD and travel designer at Welgrow Travels, said that domestic travel has picked up in a big way and has started recovering much earlier than international travel.

"Although there has not been a 100 percent recovery yet, figures are indicating that a complete revival can happen soon by the end of first quarter of the next year or the second quarter, provided that a third wave does not occur," said Khanijo.

Welgrow was working in the space of international travel but forayed into domestic tourism during the pandemic as international tourism was completely shut owing to travel restrictions, Khanijo added.

Both Kohli and Khanijo observed that there has been a lot of enthusiasm for travel lately and the festive season between Dussehra to Diwali was particularly upbeat.

"We are definitely seeing a big increase in the number of people who are travelling to all the possible destinations. However, the only worry that we as tour operators are seeing is that once international tourism picks up, will we be able to sustain the growth in domestic tourism or not," said Jagdeep Bhagat of Vee Bee Tours & Travels.

The growth in domestic tourism was not only due to increased interest among tourists but also due to lockdown restrictions, noted Bhagat, who is also the founding member and national coordinator of Network of Indian MICE Agents (NIMA) and past president of northern region of The IATA Agents Association of India (IAAI).

Commenting on the recovery and outlook, Bhagat said, "As far as domestic tourism is concerned, the recovery has neared the pre pandemic level but overall revival will still go on till 2023 since travel has recovered but not all travel is tourism."

While domestic travel bookings had started coming in much earlier, international tour packages are now also picking up, especially for Dubai, Sri Lanka and Thailand, said an executive of Sanoli India Tours.

The executive, who did not wish to be named, said that before the pandemic Sanoli was working only in the international travel space but they also opened domestic tours business after the halt in foreign due to the lockdown. It was only domestic tourism that was keeping tour agencies and operators afloat during the pandemic period, the person said.

"It is tough to say when our industry will recover completely because tourism is a very sensitive industry but things are moving in the positive direction," according to the executive.