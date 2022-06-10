Rajesh Magow Co-Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer of MakeMyTrip expects the Indian tourism and travel industry to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year.

Magow in an interview with Moneycontrol said that he expects bookings from domestic travel to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of September and expects international booking to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year.

Magow said that Dubai, Maldives, and southeast Asian countries like Thailand, Bali, and Singapore have emerged as the biggest travel destinations for Indians looking to travel abroad as visa processing demand keeps hampering demand for travel to Europe in the short term.

Furthermore, he said that the inbound-international-travel market is relatively lagging behind the outbound market at the moment and expects that will take some more time to recover.

Edited Excerpts:

How do you expect your booking to fare in 2022-23 when compared to 2019-20 and 2021-22? The travel and tourism industry expects the recovery to be slow. How do you foresee the growth path for MakeMyTrip?

Our view on bookings for 2022-23, as far as domestic travel is concerned, it should come to the pre-pandemic level by the end of September.

We expect international travel to take another couple of quarters to recover completely to the pre-pandemic level, which means by the end of this year international travel should be at pre-pandemic levels.

What have been the biggest trends in international tourism that have emerged from India, both in terms of Indians looking to travel abroad and foreign tourists coming into India?

Indians looking to travel abroad have mostly travelled for leisure. We have seen pent-up demand for the leisure segment and the leisure destinations.

As soon as Southeast Asia opened up, we have seen lot of bookings happening to Thailand, Bali and Singapore.

Malaysia is also now offering an Indian tourist visa-on-arrival. So we expect this segment to boom as well.

Dubai and Maldives continue to be attractive destinations for Indians.

We are also seeing a lot of demand from Indians to travel to Europe, but at the moment customers are unable to do so because European visas are taking quite a lot of time to get processed at the moment.

There is definitely a lot higher pent-up demand from Indian looking to travel abroad at the moment.

The inbound-international-travel market is relatively lagging behind the outbound market at the moment.

In the inbound-international-travel market, corporate travel has grown in the last few months.

Overall the inbound-international-travel market will take some more time to recover.

Before the pandemic, MakeMyTrip was aggressively looking to expand its international operations as part of its growth strategy, which are the countries you are targeting to grow your operations in 2022-23?

We also launched our operations in the West Asian market, with a new mobile application and website for the United Arab Emirates (UAE). And now we are looking to launch in Saudi Arabia as well. We already have built the Arabic language platform.

We are also looking to expand the operations of redBus, we are already there in five countries and are trying to get into the sixth country. We are there in Singapore, Malaysia, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia, and we are getting into Vietnam now.

We will then look to scale our operations in all these markets before we think of expanding into any other market.

A number of employees lost their jobs in the tourism industry during the pandemic, how many people did MMT let go of during the pandemic, and have you started hiring again to cater to the rising demand from the tourism sector?

Employees losing jobs was the most painful thing that happened in the industry because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We, unfortunately, had our share of that pain as well.

Our strategic plan was to turn MMT-owned retail centers, into franchise centers. So our employees who were working in those retail centers, either got transitioned or let go.

So we had about 350-400 people that got right-sized, in the middle of the pandemic, which was around 8-10 percent of our total workforce. However, to sort of mitigate the impact of right-sizing them we took care of them for one full year.

As far as salary cuts and annual appraisal cycles are concerned, life is back to normal. We had restored the salaries of employees right after the recovery in domestic tourism in India in 2021.

We recently had an appraisal cycle in January, which we went through, as well as in April.

Yes, as we come out of pandemics, we will definitely, speaking relative to the pandemic level, we will have more engineers who would be working with us.

We have started hiring back in the right areas. In technology or for our online products wherever there is a business development activity growing along with the core business, we are always in the market for hiring. We will probably increase the strength by another 50-100 people.

We had to hire a few people to manage the front operations of our new vertical and also hire people for the relationship management team of each new vertical, which was comprised of around 15-20 people for each vertical.

As you look to expand your operations in the corporate segment are there any major clients that you trying to rope in?

During the pandemic, I think we can be acquired close to about 1000 clients on our corporate platforms.

“Quest to Travel” which is our platform that focuses on large corporates has recently tied up with Indian Oil, Aditya Birla Group, Jindal Group and couple of banks to manage all their corporate travel needs.

On “Quest to Travel” we have around 190-200 bigger corporate accounts which we manage, apart from that we also have around 1,600-1,700 key management accounts, which are mid-size accounts.

And then we've got around 30,000 small and medium clients also on our platform.

The industry for corporate travel has recovered to about 75 percent of pre-pandemic levels in the last few months and expects it to keep improving moving forward.

The COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to a new market in the tourism industry in the form of out-of-station work-from-home facilities, how has MMT invested and expanded into that segment?

We have significantly expanded our operations in the alternate accommodation market in the last two years.

This is one category in the accommodation space, where we have also been investing in terms of building our product side capabilities, the front end, and acquisition of supply.

In the last few years, we have contracted about 30,000 properties, which are non-hotels, and alternative accommodations, which include homestays, villas, service apartments, hostels, etc. on our platform.

This segment has expanded significantly in Goa, Coorg, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and also in the southern states in India.

We expect this segment to continue expanding going forward.

The trend of customers preferring alternate accommodation is likely to continue on two counts, firstly, we expect people to take a lot shorter vacations going forward, instead of just taking a long break once a year.

And then, given that a number of corporations are still offering employees the flexibility to work from home. So people will look to work out of remote locations and will look at alternate accommodation for that purpose.

Revenge Tourism has been a new term that has come into existence after the outbreak of the pandemic, do you foresee any more outbursts from tourists in the domestic or international tourism market?

Domestic tourism in India had seen quite an outburst of tourists after the outbreak of the first wave of COVID-19 and the second wave of the pandemic.

Going forward, there is a lot of pent-up demand for leisure travel, and we expect the April-June quarter and October-December quarter to be good for the industry due to historical seasonality.

However, the momentum for domestic travel which was seen after the first and second wave of COVID-19 is not likely to be strong in April-June or October-December.

The Indian government had last year announced a slew of measures to boost the tourism sector in the country, including free visas for tourists and loans to government-registered tour operators, how do you think the government’s steps have helped revive the sector?

The moratorium and the loan scheme that the government had announced for the tourism sector have helped a number of players in the market.

Clearly, that helped, because at that point in time, liquidity was the most important thing that everybody needed.

What are some more steps the Indian government can take to help revive the sector?

Talking from a long-term standpoint, there has been a list of demands that the industry has been sort of pushing.

If you look at civil aviation, for example, the long, long-standing demand has been to bring in Aviation Turbine Fuel under the Goods and Services Tax regime.

I think it's the real need of the industry and should happen soon, as airfare has risen significantly in the last year due to high ATF prices.

Besides that, I think the government till now has been fair in giving due importance to the tourism industry.

Going forward, I think the fundamental changes in investment for the infrastructure sector is going to sort of drive the growth of domestic tourism.

Given that MMT has expanded your operations across the country, what have you done to ensure that the safety of customers is not compromised in any way while adding hotels/alternate accommodation to your platform?

This is an important one, especially because we have thousands of properties from remote locations listed on our platform. There is no easy full-proof method to ensure the safety of our customers because at the end of the day, it's also about how people conduct themselves in different circumstances at different places.

But having said that, from our point of view, in our organization, as well as for with respect to our partners, there is a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to the safety of our customers.

If there is remotely any feedback of the safety of our customers being hindered in any way, that feedback is taken extremely seriously and we try and figure out and get to the bottom of all such feedback.

We make sure that we are taking that feedback extremely seriously, which also in effect means that, that if it comes that we may not be working with that partner.