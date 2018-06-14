TransUnion sets up first Global In-House Centre in city

Credit information firm TransUnion CIBIL Ltd has set up its first Global In-House Centre here today, the maiden off-shore technology hub for the company.

The Global In-House Centre (GIC) spread across one lakh sq ft at DLF IT Park, Nandambakkam, would have 500 full-time employees by the end of the year, a top official said.

The GIC allows TransUnion to own the development process of critical technologies end-to-end, reducing its dependence on third party resources, company Chief Information and Technology Officer, Mohit Kapoor said.

"The GIC builds on the commitment of the TransUnion CIBIL business to further enable stronger communities and thriving economies around the globe. Based at Chennai, the GIC will also serve global markets as well," he told reporters here.

The facility would focus on developing risk solutions, maintaining systems that protect consumer data and creating products that benefit individuals and businesses alike, he said.

The GIC would house teams from which TransUnion will reap the benefits of the Agile delivery model while protecting intellectual property and strengthening local brand, Kapoor said.

According to TransUnion, Global In-House Centre, Senior Director, Debasis Panda, TransUnion is committed to providing GIC associates with challenging and rewarding work, career growth opportunities.

"Our global technology team is highly curious, driving TransUnion's growth through imagination and forward-thinking product innovation," he said.

The GIC would play an active role in driving TransUnion's growth and innovation agenda, while centrally consolidating offshore workforce.