App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 10:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit dips 25% to Rs 36 crore in March quarter

The firm's total expenses also declined to Rs 638.42 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 693.82 crore a year ago.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Integrated supply chain and logistics solutions provider Transport Corporation of India (TCI) on Tuesday reported a 25 per cent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 36.15 crore for the quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a consolidated net profit from ordinary activities after tax of Rs 48.38 crore in the year-ago period, Transport Corporation of India said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated total income from operations in the January-March period declined to Rs 674.55 crore from Rs 747.74 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The firm's total expenses also declined to Rs 638.42 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 693.82 crore a year ago.

Close

For the full financial year 2019-20, the company reported a marginal dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs 143.19 crore.

related news

It had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 145.29 crore in 2018-19.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 10:52 pm

tags #Business #Results #Transport Corporation of India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India needs to knock import tariffs: NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya

India needs to knock import tariffs: NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya

Indian economy to contract 10% this fiscal: Former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg

Indian economy to contract 10% this fiscal: Former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg

No change of exam centre within district, request only through schools: CBSE on pending board exams

No change of exam centre within district, request only through schools: CBSE on pending board exams

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.