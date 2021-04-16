Transport Corp Q4 PAT seen up 45.7% YoY to Rs 52.7 cr: YES Securities

Transport Corporation of India | Company reported consolidated profit at Rs 37.3 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 38.2 crore, revenue rose to Rs 696.89 crore from Rs 684.56 crore YoY. (Image: tcil.com)

YES Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Logistics sector. The brokerage house expects Transport Corp to report net profit at Rs 52.7 crore up 45.7% year-on-year (down 1.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 22 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 814.7 crore, according to YES Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 100.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 10.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 79.6 crore.

