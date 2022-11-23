 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Transition VC launches Rs 400 crore fund

Nov 23, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST

Energy transition-focussed venture capitalist Transition VC has launched its maiden fund with a target corpus of Rs 400 crore.

The firm will make seed investments in startups across sectors undergoing transition to e-mobility, green hydrogen, energy storage and net-zero, in building climate-tech solutions.

With ticket size ranging from USD 500,000 to USD 1 million (about Rs 4-8 crore), the VC is looking to support up to 40 early-stage startups over the next 3 years, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Transition VC, India's first energy transition-focused VC fund has launched its maiden fund with a target corpus of Rs 400 crore, which also includes a greenshoe option of Rs 200 crore," it said.

The Bengaluru-based VC recently received the Sebi nod for the fund and is eyeing the first close by the end of 2022.

The fund was founded last year.