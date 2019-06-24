Transforming Indian business through rule of law

The defining feature of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government has been the absence of even a whiff of corruption at the ministerial level. The ridiculous and totally unsubstantiated charges made by Rahul Gandhi regarding the Rafale deal was rejected by the Supreme Court and by the people of India.

However, a lesser-noticed feature of the Modi government has been its arm’s length handling of business houses. Not only have no favours been doled out to select businessmen but every attempt has been made to apply the rule of law to all businesses, however, large and influential.

Recent developments underline that the transformation that is taking place in the Indian business environment after five years of the Modi regime.

Jet Airways, which once ruled the skies, and whose high flying promoter Naresh Goyal used his fabled political clout to dictate civil aviation policy and to not repay his huge debt obligations, has been dragged to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for bankruptcy proceedings by a consortium of 26 bankers led by State Bank of India (SBI). In accordance with the procedures laid out under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, the court ordered an interim resolution professional to take control of Jet Airways.

The Modi government has not been daunted to take on even the big four auditing firms. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has sought a five-year ban on Deloitte Haskins & Sells and BSR & Associates (a KPMG network firm), and former auditors of IL&FS Financial Services (IL&FS), after the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) revealed that they had connived with IFIN’s former directors in concealing information about the wrongdoings of the management despite having full knowledge of the sorry state.

The agencies of the government are no longer afraid of taking on the influential English media and the Lutyens ruling elite. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has recently barred Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, promoters of New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), from holding or occupying any position as Director or key Managerial Personnel in the company for two years and one year, respectively, or holding any managerial personnel in any other listed company. They are accused of concealing material information from shareholders with the intention of defrauding investors while entering into loan agreements with ICICI Bank and Vishvapradhan Commercial (VCPL).

Now, thanks to the Modi government's no-nonsense approach even public sector banks have developed a spine. Banks are no longer shy to name big guns as willful defaulter. UCO Bank has recently declared Yashovardhan Birla as a willful defaulter after Birla Surya failed to repay loans of Rs 67.65 crore taken for manufacturing of multi-crystalline solar photovoltaic cells and which had turned non-performing asset in 2013. The public notice even carried a photo of Yash Birla as the defaulter. The irony is inherent in a bank that originally belonged to the Birlas declaring one of the family a willful defaulter did not go unnoticed.

Down south the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has taken on actor turned politician DMDK leader Captain Vijayakanth. Three properties belonging to Vijayakanth and his wife, Premalatha is set to be auctioned on July 26 by IOB. The move is in a bid to recover a debt worth Rs 5.5 crore from the couple. IOB will be auctioning the entire block of land and building of Shri Anl Alagar College of Engineering at Mamandur Village in Kancheepuram district, residential property and a vacant plot at Saligramam even though their total value is many times more than the Rs 5.5 crore they have to recover.

There are always those who will see the above actions as adversely affecting the investment climate and a dampener on market sentiment. Not surprisingly, the supporters of the Big Four audit firms are alleging that the government’s proposed penal action will disrupt businesses and impact foreign investment into India.

Nothing could be further from the truth. The uniform application of laws on all who do business is to be welcomed for it will put an end to crony capitalism, create the much-needed level playing field for all businesses –big or small –and thereby release the entrepreneurial spirit in India. More than the so-called big bang reforms

What India needs is the strict and non-discriminatory application of the existing laws to all businesses. Together with GST, the other major initiative of the Modi government impacting business, this has the potential to transform business in India.